PET PAUSE: Pot and pets don't mix

by Dr. Michael Orser/ Special to The TIMES

There is rarely a week goes by that we do not see a dog suffering from the side effects of marijuana toxicity these days.

In years past, we would the occasional case. But, now, it seems marijuana use in Maple Ridge is at an all time high, so to speak.

There is a higher incidence in younger dogs, as they tend to be more likely to ingest foreign things in the first place.

Even a small amount of marijuana – from a butt or roach that has been carelessly thrown on the ground at a backyard party, in an ashtray, at the local park, or in a school yard, can be enough to cause symptoms.

Signs often start within one to two hours, and include lack of coordination, salivating, stumbling, glazed eyes, dilated pupils, trembling, and often frequent uncontrollable urination.

Dogs will often appear to be falling asleep, and then suddenly jump to attention followed by dozing off again as the cycle repeats.

Some dogs just get hyper agitated.

The common symptom of uncontrolled urinating is very common and maybe the only thing owners notice.

The treatment in mild cases may only be to keep them in a calm darkened protective environment until it wears off.

If it was just ingested recently, we may induce vomiting and provide supportive care such as intravenous fluids and sometimes oxygen.

Symptoms may last up to 24 hours – in some cases – and even a few days if a large amount was ingested.

In general, the prognosis for recovery is excellent and rarely will cause death.

But, pet owners need to be aware of the potential of toxicity if they are using marijuana – especially during summer parties where there are dogs around looking for food that falls on the ground.

If you or your friend use marijuana, please be sure to advise them to be very careful not to leave any around for the dog to get into and you will have a much safer getting together with your friends.