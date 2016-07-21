LEGAL BRIEFS: Pre-approval offers no guarantees in hot housing market

by Janice Papp/ Special to The TIMES

It’s a HOT real estate market!

Are you one of the thousands in the Lower Mainland looking to purchase a new home during this current hot phase of the real estate market?

Perhaps you have your heart set on that newly renovated three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house with the great backyard.

You fell in love with it the moment you set your eyes on it and you are determined to be the new owner!

You submit your offer with one of your conditions being “subject to approval by your lender for financing” (even though your lender advised you were already pre-approved) and you wait patiently for the seller to accept it.

Just when you think your offer will be the lucky one, you are told by your realtor there is now a bidding war!

Now what? Do you put in a higher offer, or do you waive your finance condition? Don’t waive the finance condition.

Pre-approval does not mean your financing is guaranteed.

Pre-approval could mean you meet general guidelines with respect to your credit and debt ratios. Other pre-approvals may only provide a rate guarantee.

Generally speaking, one of the main deciding factors of obtaining the final financing approval is the appraisal of the property you are wanting to purchase.

If financing is no longer a condition and the lender’s appraisal does not align with the amount you are offering to pay, you may not be able to complete the transaction.

Any deposit you made would likely be lost and you could be faced with a lawsuit for breach of contract.

If you are faced with this or a similar scenario, speak with your conveyancing lawyer for direction and advice.

– Janice L. Papp is a lawyer with Pitt Meadows’ Becker & Company.