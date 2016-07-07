STARTING EARLY: Internet adds new layer to parental protections

Life sure seemed simpler for kids and families in the olden days.

There were no personal computers, tablets, cellphones, and certainly no worldwide web.

Social media meant talking on a landline and meeting up with friends in person.

Parents didn’t have to worry about Internet safety or online bullying.

And any discussion about screens usually meant the part of the door or window that kept bugs out.

In previous columns, I’ve offered some thoughts about the importance of limiting screen time for young children (TV, video games, cellphones, etc.) and eliminating it altogether for babies and toddlers.

I thought the greatest dangers for children with respect to technology were its overuse by little ones and their naiveté about the world as they grew older and developed more computer savvy.

A video posted on Facebook recently has added another concern to this mix.

The post shows a six-year-old boy sobbing inconsolably.

He wants to know why some adults don’t care about the environment, and why they are cutting down the forest near his home and ruining the world for other people and animals.

His mother’s voice is caring and gentle as she responds to his grief, but I find myself struggling with the fact that she still tapes his anguish and posts it online.

It has since “gone viral,” garnering more than 7 million views.

After I watched the video, I wondered if his mother had shown him the clip before she posted it.

Did she ask him for his permission before she publicly shared his sadness and frustration?

Did she explain to him what sharing even meant?

I wondered how she might feel if someone filmed her in a similar situation and posted it online without her permission.

Maybe her motivation was to reach a large audience and promote environmental awareness through her son’s passion.

I doubt the message would have been as effective had she just comforted him at the time and later described what had happened.

Regardless, I wonder if the end justifies the means.

Parents have always shown photos of their kids and bragged about their accomplishments.

But in the past, parents were in control of who saw the photos and heard about their families.

Although kids were sometimes embarrassed by the stuff their parents said about them, the audience was limited.

With the advent of social media, the audience has potentially become limitless and worldwide, leaving children far more vulnerable than in the past.

Our job as parents hasn’t completely changed, but it has evolved.

We still need to nurture our children and help them grow up to be caring, independent, secure adults with a healthy sense of self and self-preservation.

If we want them to understand how to keep themselves safe in the online environment, we need to model that behaviour and respect their right to privacy as young children.

