LEGAL BRIEFS: Problems could arise

by Janice Papp / Special to The TIMES

It is quite common for some of our aging population to consider how they might avoid probate fees upon their passing.

Specifically, clients will request that a child or children of theirs be added to the title of their home, or even bank account, as joint owners.

While this “may” result in less probate fees payable, it can create other problems.

An unintended and serious consequence of adding a child’s name to the title of a property, for example, is that the property could be subject to claims by creditors or ex-spouses of the child or children that were added to the title.

A trust declaration could provide proof that the child has no beneficial interest in the property.

Typically, when spouses decide to sell the property in which they reside, they are exempt from paying capital gains taxes.

If there is a transfer of a half-interest in your home to a child as a joint tenant, the result is a loss of the principal residence exemption of that half-interest transferred once the property is sold.

Another issue that arises when you add a child’s name to ownership of your home or other asset is the situation where that child asserts full ownership on the death of the parent(s) rather than acknowledge they are holding that asset in trust for the benefit of the other beneficiaries of the estate.

Once again, a trust declaration should be considered at the time the child’s name is added to the asset.

While adding a child’s name to an asset as a joint owner might achieve the desired result such as the avoidance of probate fees, it could end with many other unintended consequences.

The best strategy is to speak with your estate planning lawyer.

– Janice L. Papp is a lawyer with Pitt Meadows’ Becker & Company. She received her law degree from the University of Ottawa in 1986, and practised in Calgary for 24 years. In 2012, she moved to Chilliwack, and has been admitted to the Law Society of B.C. while continuing to be a member of the Law Society of Alberta.