SOCIAL CHICKS: How to make your social media matter

I don’t know about you, but one of the things that really gets to me with social media is the amount of sheer nonsense and trivia that finds its unrelenting way onto our newsfeeds.

Even buttoned-down LinkedIn, which has been a bastion of business posts, dedicated to building professional networks and providing a platform for thought leadership, has been overrun by stupid and silly memes and images, and the scary part is, these things go viral.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not against having fun online or offline. I frequently contend that posts need to be engaging and entertaining to get our attention in the ever more crowded online space. But, seriously, it’s starting to feel like a race to the bottom in terms of the kind of content that is being produced and consumed in our social networks.

So, I’m taking a stand. I’m going to stand for social media that matters, flying a flag for social media that has meaning, intent and purpose. There’s too much opportunity for goodness in our social feeds to squander our time online regurgitating celebrity gossip, griping about the government, or trash-talking those whose opinions differ from our own.

How? Well, I’m glad you asked. There’s a saying that goes, “the pen is mightier than the sword”. In my case, I’ve decided that the keyboard is mightier than the frippery. So I wrote a little field guide to social media that matters. It’s called #UNTRENDING and it describes how to post, tweet, and like your way to a more meaningful life.

The basic premise of the book is a call to reframe how we think about the seemingly ephemeral nature of our newsfeeds and ask ourselves: What if every post we made was a forever-post? The thing is, the Internet is probably going to outlast us, and the Internet doesn’t forget. In many ways, our newsfeeds are an ongoing biography of our day-to-day lives, captured in code and pixels and a legacy collection of our thoughts, feelings and opinions.

The book proposes the Facebook feed as fossil. The shards and fragments of today’s online conversations will litter the digital archeology of tomorrow. What do you want to leave behind for the future miners of your Facebook feed to find?

How about this? Support worthy causes. Amplify the success of others. Be extravagant in your praise and circumspect in your criticism. Communicate wins. Console losses.

Create a supportive community online that shares your unique interests. If nothing else, the Internet has taught us that there is a tribe for everyone – we are not as unique as we think we are – so find yours, and figure out how you can contribute to it wholeheartedly.

The world needs more passion. Specifically, it needs yours. Is there a way you’d love to make a difference? That love is your point of influence, and social media is influence on steroids. Surely in a world that is rife with violence, bigotry, and suspicion, we can use our online clout to counterpunch and celebrate joy, diversity and compassion. Hashtag #sharethelove.

Vicki McLeod is a Maple Ridge Social Chick author, and a business and personal coach and consultant. Her book #UNTRENDING A Field Guide to Social Media That Matters, How to Post, Tweet, and Like Your Way to a Happier Life. is available at T’s/Once Upon a Tea Leaf store in Maple Ridge, where she will be signing on Saturday June 25, 2016 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, or online at www.vickimcleod.com