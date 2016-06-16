PET PAUSE: Heat stroke is totally preventable

by Dr. Michael Orser / Special to The TIMES

Heat stroke in dogs is all too common, particularly during the hot summer months.

And sadly, heat stroke often has devastating consequences resulting in irreversible damage and even death.

Fortunately, with appropriate precautions, heat stroke is completely preventable.

If you suspect your dog has heat stroke the best thing to do initially is spend a few minutes cooling them down with cold water before proceeding to the closest veterinary hospital.

These steps will improve the chances for recovery. Usually cold water from a hose rather than ice water is sufficient. You can also apply cool wet towels with ice packs.

After a few minutes of cooling the dog down with cold water, bring the pet to the nearest veterinary hospital – while making sure the transport vehicle is well air conditioned.

Dogs do not have sweat glands on most of their body, so they rely on heat dissipation from panting. There are sweat glands in the paws and ears, but they play a minor role in helping to lose heat.

The common signs of heat stroke include heavy panting, salivating, uncoordinated gait, collapse, dark appearance to gums and tongue, and occasionally vomiting, diarrhea, and even seizures.

Most people think that heat stroke can only happen on a hot day, but it can also happen on a cool day – with excessive exertion.

We commonly see this in overweight dogs that are not usually very athletic, such as the bulldog, pug breeds, and Boston terriers. These breeds with the pushed in faces have trouble moving enough air through their tiny airways to adequately dissipate heat when they are over exerted.

Although drinking lots of water is good for hydration, it is often not going to help heat stroke.

It is never safe to leave your dog in the car on a hot day. Even with the windows rolled down a bit and adequate water, the dog that has problems breathing can overheat. That can lead to heat stroke in a matter of minutes.

Many people think their dog will be fine if they park in the shade and run into the store for just a few minutes.

Simply put, it is never okay to leave the dog or any other living creature in the car on a hot day.

On a hot day you are best to take your dog for a walk in the early morning, before it gets too hot, and then try to leave them in a cool or air conditioned house rather than take them with you while you run errands.

Hot cars are not the only place dogs develop heat stroke.

We also see it in dogs over exerting themselves at backyard barbecues with the excitement of lots of visitors. Make sure they can find a cool place to calm down and rest.

Also, hot air dryers at grooming facilities can easily over heat some dogs, if left on too long and the pet is anxious.

Heat stroke can happen very fast in some pets, so always think ahead to prevent it.