ON THE PAGE: Summer full of fun at the library

by Sarah Dearman / Special to The TIMES

Summer is almost here, and this year is going to be one of the most exciting yet.

We’re kicking off the 2016 Summer Reading Club, and this year’s theme is “Book a Trip!”

People of all ages can sign up, and there are tons of prizes to be won. Kids can keep track of their reading and enter in contests, as well as get a medal at the end of the summer when they finish.

Teens can read to win, with chances to win fantastic prizes every week, as well as grand prizes like Samsung Galaxy Tablets, $100 Chapters gift cards, and more.

For adults, there will be lots of prizes just for marking off the days that you read.

Plus, if you sign up the whole family, you are entered into a draw to win a fabulous prize basket.

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Public Libraries will be hosting a number of events throughout the summer, too.

Our ever popular Puppets in the Park program begins on July 6th at 6:45 p.m., at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand.

We will also be hosting great guests like magician The Great Gordini, The Vancouver Aquarium, Andy the Musical Scientist, musician Chris Hamilton, and more.

June is Seniors Month, and the Maple Ridge Public Library is celebrating.

Have you ever wondered what happens with your books after you put them into the automated return slot? Where we plan our story times? Or how we bring in books from other FVRL libraries? Find out on behind-the-scenes Seniors Week walking tours happening Wednesdays, June 8th and 15th from 2:00-3:30pm, followed by tea and cookies.

On Thursday, June 9 from 2 pm - 3:30 pm Al Smith and the Silvertones Senior Choir are back by popular demand! Join us for a relaxed afternoon of songs, stories, and laughter at our annual seniors social. Refreshments will be served.

For more information on these and other programs, check out the Events section on our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact the library at 604-467-7417.

Sarah Dearman is a librarian with the Maple Ridge Library