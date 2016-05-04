PHOTOS: Maple Ridge author meets with fans at book launch

Maple Ridge resident and novelist Brooke Carter visited with aspiring teens during a launch for her first young-adult novel at Black Bond Books Sunday afternoon.

Another Miserable Love Song is described as a fast-paced and edgy story of a soon-to-be-homeless teen, Kallie Echo, looking for a new purpose in life after her father dies.

A friend’s punk band asks her to sing with them, but things get complicated when she falls in love with the drummer, Carter said.

"Things go from complicated to tragic while on tour and Kallie struggles with old issues of substance abuse."

The book, written for “reluctant readers” and featuring a punk rock sensibility and LGBTQ characters, highlights issues of substance abuse and the power of friendship, Carter explained.

During Sunday’s launch, Carter shared a few special moments with community members who had already read her book, and others who connected to the LGBTQ elements of the book, she said.

“It was really moving to hear how that affected them,” she said.

It was so cool to meet people who had already read #AnotherMiserableLoveSong. Even better when they identified with the #LGBTQ themes. — Brooke Carter (@thebrookecarter) September 19, 2016

Another Miserable Love Song is just one of Carter’s young-adult novels that stem from her love for the genre.

Her next novel, Learning Seventeen, is expected to be published in Spring 2018.

Her passion for the young adult genre includes Carter’s focus on writing books that reflect a teenagers’ reality, she said.

“I love the period of life that teenagers embody,” she explained. “There’s so much promise and everything is really complicated and the stakes are so high.”

Being relatable to her audience is the biggest consideration when writing for teens.

“I’m obsessed with getting the voice of a teen just right, so that’s always my first consideration when writing a new work,” Carter said.

“But these days what really matters to me is writing stories that feature diverse characters. I think it’s important when writing for teens that I don’t make all my protagonists white and cis as a default. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

At the end of the launch, Carter handed out prizes to a few lucky winners, including a donated acoustic guitar from G & G Music to local resident Emily B.

For those who missed last weekend's launch, Carter will be over at the Langley Chapters on Sept. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.