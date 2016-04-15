Pitt Meadows set decorator ‘snatches’ awards at the Emmy’s

Mark Jones snatched a few of the Emmy’s garnered by the show Fargo, which he was involved with making. He is a set decorator, and while his team didn’t win an Emmy, he had fun jokingly ‘snatching’ some of the others.

Pitt Meadows native Mark Jones may not have won an Emmy Award of his own this past weekend, but for the sake of some photos he happily “stole” a few.

A set dresser in the film industry, this Pitt Meadows Secondary grad was on the cast and crew of the television show, Fargo, which was nominated for, and won, a number of awards.

Consequently, Jones and other members of the creative team were in L.A. for the 68th Emmy Awards ceremonies that took place both Saturday and Sunday.

“It was one of my coolest experiences,” Jones told The TIMES.

“I met people from different parts of the world that work in film, and it was so cool talking to them. It was my first time going to the Emmys, and the after dinner was amazing… my funniest part of the night was stealing other peoples Emmys,” he said, with a chuckle.

Jones, 29, lives in Vancouver now, but grew up in Pitt Meadows, the oldest of three kids.

He knew from an early age that he was passionate about set decorating, but didn’t realize until much later how that would work into his current career in film.

“When I was younger, my favourite part of the year was Halloween, I always made our garage into a haunted house for all the neighbours to go through,” recalled the young man who can be credited with creating Ghostridge.

“As I got older I knew I wanted to do something in film when I left school, so I did my research and was interested in the set decoration course at Capilano University.”

He’s now been working in the film industry, full-time, for 10 years, having participated in more than 40 different movies and shows.

“I love my job, and am happy I chose this field,” said Jones, who took a few extra days in L.A. to visit Disneyland after the Emmys.

He worked on Fargo for seven months, in Calgary (where it is being filmed), helping to dress the set and “make the sets look realistic and detailed,” he explained.

The nomination impacting Jones was for the best set decoration in a period piece, “which means it was all old furniture, shag carpet, all ’70s furniture, no modern things.”

Garnering numerous Emmys this past weekend, this TV show was renewed for a third season that is expected to premiere in early 2017.

But, Jones won’t be joining them for that. He’s currently working through December on the set for Imaginary Mary. It’s an upcoming American live-action/CGI-animated hybrid fantasy sitcom television series that debuts mid-season on ABC, and is currently being shot in south Burnaby.

Sad to see it go

Jones’ mother, Cathy, still lives in Pitt Meadows and shared her delight about his nomination.

“I remember Mark calling me in July, to tell me that his team had been nominated for the show Fargo at the Emmys in September. I was so excited, and very proud of him because he deserves it. He has done so well in his career and followed his dreams,” she shared with The TIMES.

She’s been with him on the set of Fargo, as she has on several of his other shows.

“It’s so interesting and exciting. He’s worked on so many shows, I can’t keep track of them all now,” Mom added.

“All Mark’s family and friends are really proud of him and his achievements.”

Now, Jones is frequently back to his hometown of Pitt Meadows, and expressed his sadness at recently learning the local haunted house fundraiser, known as Ghostridge, at the Albion Fairgrounds had run its course.

“I was disappointed to hear it has to be cancelled, but I just don’t have the time to help keep it going because I am so busy,” Mark said, offering some background about his involvement in both the development and the early staging of the fundraiser.

His mother interjected that “Mark was always a very creative child growing up. At a very young age, Mark turned our garage in to a haunted house every year at Halloween for the neighbourhood and we would have hundreds of people going through it.”

They both recalled, how – at the age of 17 – Jones announced he wanted to make a “bigger haunted house” and raise money for charity, then hooked up with the agricultural association to make something happen.

“Before we knew it he had many people interested in his project, and that is how he got involved with Tom [Cameron] and Lorraine [Bates] at the Albion Fairgrounds... that’s how Ghostridge got started,” Cathy recounted.

Mark confirmed: “I was the co-founder and was involved for three years with Lorraine and Tom and many more people who worked so hard to make Ghostridge happen,” he said.

“So many people put a lot of time and effort into this project, which was such a success and has raised thousands of dollars for local charities,” he said, proud of what did come from his idea and his initial efforts.

While Bates shared Jones’ disappointment that Ghostridge has ended, she was elated to her he was doing so well, career wise.

“It’s one of those happy ending stories,” she said, giving him all the credit for conceiving of the Ghostridge idea that helped so many local organizations through the years.

“He’s always had that flare for Halloween… he’s so deserving of [the nomination],” Bates added, describing him as a creative, detail-oriented artist who was also genuine, sincere, and who cared for others – hence the concept of the Ghostridge fundraiser.

“This was his wish, to do a fundraiser… It was his dream and everyone was in awe of him and wanted to help him,” she explained. “It’s in his blood. You like to see that passion from a young person. It’s so incredible that he found his niche.”