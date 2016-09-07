Pitt Meadows artist reflects on lengthy career

Setsuko Piroche will be at The ACT for her exhibit’s opening reception on Sept. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

An upcoming exhibit at The ACT art gallery offers a look into the work of an artist who garnered great recognition in the 1960s and ’70s.

And for artist Setsuko Piroche the exhibit will be an experience of both nostalgia and rediscovery.

“I am looking forward to having a show in Maple Ridge. It is a beautiful little gallery and only a few of my works can be shown this time – but it will be a nice experience,” Piroche told The TIMES.

Piroche grew up in Tokyo, and moved to Canada in 1967.

Shortly after her arrival, Piroche set aside her painting and began to experiment with ‘tubular’ weaving and other three-dimensional formats to create almost life-sized figures – some of which are inspired by her previous paintings.

Piroche’s resume includes being widely exhibited both in Canada and abroad, most notably at the famous Barbican Centre in London, England for its 1982 inaugural exhibition.

“I had the opportunity to show my work in many countries from large galleries to small,” Piroche shared.

More recently, she moved from Vancouver to Pitt Meadows with her husband, Pierre – a horticulturist who runs a plant business out of their property on Harris Road.

Here, Piroche said she “draws inspiration from life around me both human and from nature.”

The scenery and peace she’s found around their property is something Piroche greatly enjoys, she added.

Works on display will include a variety of pieces from her multi-decade-long career – all very different as Piroche never committed to one kind of style or feel of art, ACT curator Barbara Duncan said.

“She did not ally her self-expression with any particular art movement – like say, feminism – and has always maintained a very unique, independent stance in her art practice,” she said.

An opening reception is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m., and the exhibit runs until Oct. 29.

A free curator talk also takes place on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

For more details on the exhibit, people can visit theactmapleridge.org, or call 604-476-2787.