VIDEO: Folklore was relived one final time in Albion Fairgounds

  • by  Ashley Wadhwani - Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Times
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 10:00 PM

For one last time, Renaissance-lovers and festival-goers woke up Sunday morning, put on their highest-regarded cape, corset – or even fairy-wings – grabbed their princess hat or crown, and made their way to Albion Fairgrounds.

The two-day Enchanted Encounter event in Maple Ridge was the final event of its kind for the BC Renaissance Festival, said coordinator Christina Carr, calling the event “bittersweet.”

Despite it being the last show, all the actors involved “gave it their all” throughout the weekend, Carr added, estimating 700 guests watched the final jousting scene on Sunday afternoon.

For Carr, the festival has been 13 years of "hard work."

Still, Carr admitted she continues to hope that a "producer steps up to the plate," to takeover the festival.

"It's mixed feelings," she said. "We want to produce this."

