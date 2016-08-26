Enchanted Encounter journey back in time in Maple Ridge this weekend

The B.C. Renaissance Festival brings the world of 13th century folklore to Albion Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Will this weekend be the B.C. Renaissance Festival’s last “huzzah”?

Chances are, yes.

Albion Fairgrounds will morph into a land of 13th century folklore, quite possibly for the final time this weekend, for Enchanted Encounter.

With 12 primary cast members working as “tour guides,” visitors will drift back in time to a world of fantasy, myth, and history Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28.

Christina Carr has dedicated herself to ‘Renfest’ for a decade.

Among her many roles: co-producer (along with her husband Martin Hunger), scriptwriter, site coordinator, promoter, and actor – she’s playing the role of Queen Mal, Queen of the Fairies.

“We promised ourselves we would produce this [Renfest] 10 times before deciding if we could make it into a viable, permanent site, theme park,” she explained. “Enchanted Encounter is No. 11.”

At its height, the festival was attracting an audience of roughly 3,000 people during one weekend of “edutainment.”

This weekend, King Stephan McAlpin, his Queen Annan, and his daughter, Princess Star Aurora, will travel to the fairgrounds to celebrate Star’s 16 birthday.

All of the representatives of his realm have arrived: The Troll King, The representative of the Far East, the Mages/Wizards, and the Gypsies have come to honour the princess.

And even though the fairy folk, the Elphane, are not invited, they show up anyway.

It seems King Stephan and the Queen have issue with each other.

Will they resolve these issues or will the curse that is believed to exist take the princesses life?

During the day, the story plays out between the characters and will bring guests to each point in the festival with each scene.

A pair of members of The Jousting Alliance Of Washington State (JAWS) will team up with Hazelnut Grove Clydesdales to bring a show of horsemanship.

As well, Ted Bowman is operating the Frog and Fiddle, which will be able to serve up local ‘adult only’ drinks.

The games and rides area will have all the human-powered rides and archery will be the feature for the games.

Visitors are urged to come be part of possibly the final event the B.C. Renaissance Festival will produce.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days (Pub singing at 6 p.m.), and tickets are available online at www.B.C.renfest.com or at the gate.

Final curtain?

Why the last “huzzah?”

According to Carr, a mix of costs, time sacrifices, and politics are the culprits.

“We have a choice of killing ourselves, or kill the project,” Carr said, who went on to say, “It’s a loss of $25,000 a year and it’s biting into our careers and it’s ruining what it’s supposed to help.”

Since 2007, the festival has been held in Aldergrove (2007) and in Langley (2008 to 2013), including Aldor Acres, Thunderbird Show Park, and Pacific Stables.

But, as Carr told The TIMES in 2014, “changes in laws prohibited functions, events, or even weddings on agriculturally zoned lands” in B.C.

That caused Renfest organizers to move the event north of the Fraser River, to Maple Ridge, and in particular, the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23448 105th Ave.

Now, the only hope to resurrect the festival is if, by the end of November, a producer steps up to the plate with the right amount of money, disposition, and “political clout,” Carr explained.

If that’s possible, Carr said, “the Renfest will continue with us as cast, doing what we do best, and that producer will take on the financial, legal, promotional, and the world that is the ‘behind the scenes’ Renfest.”

The new owner would then take possession of things like the set pieces (like the front gate), and the games and rides.

The ownership of the crest and the banners with the crest on it will also go to them.

“We will happily introduce them to that world as we still feel that it deserves a chance, but it really does need that producer with political standing, financial support, and a more business approach,” Carr said.