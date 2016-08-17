Celebrity twins back home in Maple Ridge

Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, otherwise known as the Property Brothers, are returning to their hometown of Maple Ridge this weekend for a visit and a book signing.

When reality TV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott started planning a well-deserved and long overdue vacation, it had to include a stopover in their hometown of Maple Ridge.

And since the housing experts just released their first book back in April – Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House – they said it was only fitting to schedule in an autographing session in Maple Ridge.

This Sunday afternoon, the celebrity twins – who have five different hit reality TV shows on air right now, including Property Brothers – will be at the Haney Place Mall for a two-hour book signing.

Given the popularity of such events, in past, Jonathan is recommending people arrive early.

“Most of the cities we’ve visited for book signings have drawn in thousands of people,” he explained, predicting it could be even more, given this is their hometown and it is the first public event they’ve ever done in Maple Ridge since rising to television stardom in 2010.

“We decided to hold our vacation for a little bit to see our fans back home. Then we’ll be straight back to New Orleans,” Jonathan said, explaining that it’s back to filming for their newest show Brothers Take New Orleans.

Drew interjected: “It’s going to be the ultimate homecoming celebration.”

The Scott brothers, now 38 and both living in Las Vegas, were born in Vancouver but raised from birth in Maple Ridge, graduating from Thomas Haney Secondary.

The pair have built up quite the entertainment empire, that includes their television shows, a furniture and decor product line, a handbook app for the telephone, and most recently a sojourn into the literary world with the release of a book.

“What started off in the technology classroom at Thomas Haney has bloomed into a full-fledged, award-winning production company. That excites us,” Drew said, explaining that they run Scott Brother Entertainment with their brother, JD, and produce a number of other shows, as well.

“We’re storytellers and just love the creative side of the process,” added Jonathan.

Asked how they came around to writing a book, Jonathan jokingly blamed their fans.

“Fans had been asking for a long time for a central resource with all our ideas in one place. When we started researching it, we realized there was no other comprehensive resource that covered buying, selling, and renovating real estate,” he said.

So the book, two years in the making – done around their already busy filming and construction schedules – came to fruition this spring.

“We love a good challenge,” Jonathan elaborated.

“After taking our shows to number one, we wanted the challenge of becoming New York Times bestsellers, and in the first week Dream Home hit the shelves… we managed to pull it off. We’re always listening to our audience and trying to figure out the next step for our brand. Scott Living, our furniture and décor line, continues to expand and we’ve seen amazing growth there, too. Be careful not to tell us that we can’t do something… that lights a fire under us to prove you wrong.”

Asked how often they get back home to Maple Ridge for a visit, Drew said once a year for a day or two – whenever possible.

“The more shows we film, the harder it is to break away,” he said, noting they still have family and friends in town.

Whenever they do get to town, they frequently visit a few of their old haunts, including their old schools and former homes (they lived in three different houses in Maple Ridge, growing up, two in town and the last on the border of Golden Ears Provincial Park before their family moved to a ranch in Alberta).

“We’re nostalgic kinda people. We also love going back to Golden Ears park to hike. Alouette Lake, you name it,” Jonathan said.