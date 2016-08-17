Summer jazz series coming to a close in Pitt Meadows

For the final time this summer, the Bruce James Orchestra performs a free outdoor concert. The concert takes place Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

by Andrea Flello

The sound of big band and jazz music fills the air every Wednesday night in Pitt Meadows’ Spirit Square during the months of July and August.

Local residents come out to watch the local Big Band, the Bruce James Orchestra, as part of Pitt Meadows’ free Summer Serenade Concert Series.

The last opportunity to enjoy the weather backed by the best of Big Band jazz is next Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The Bruce James Orchestra plays from 7-9 p.m.

Visitors are urged to bring a lawn chair, some snacks, and friends and family to celebrate the summer, and to support live music in your community.