Music on the Wharf continues Monday in Maple Ridge

Residents found a spot on the Port Haney wharf, set up their lawn chairs, and listened to the jazz sounds of the Siobhan Walsh Group earlier this month.

Residents found a spot on the Port Haney wharf, set up their lawn chairs, and listened to the jazz sounds of the Siobhan Walsh Group in July.

And after taking a short hiatus, Music on the Wharf is back tonight (Monday, Aug. 8), featuring Ben Klick – a country musician from Kelowna.

Hosted by the Maple Ridge Museum, twice in July, and twice in August on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. the concert series features local and regional bands.

Can't make it tonight? The last show of the series is Aug. 22, starting at 7 p.m., and will feature rock 'n' roll band Wichita Trip.

For photos from last month's show, click here.