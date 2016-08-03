Island vibes made for flavourful and fun Caribbean Festival in Maple Ridge

Tunes and treats were on tap at Caribbean Fest.

Between 15,000 and 16,000 people were likely “feelin’ hot, hot, hot,” as they took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the annual Maple Ridge Caribbean Fest, at the Albion Fairgrounds this past weekend, under sunny skies.

The festival, which in the past has been held downtown at Memorial Peace Park, marked its second year at the east Maple Ridge venue.

But regardless of its location, its what the festival offers that keeps people – like Pitt Meadows resident Michael Denobrgas – coming back.

“The food,” he answered when asked what his favourite part of the festival is, as he sat on a bench between musical acts.

The event is a “true reflection of Caribbean culture,” festival organizer Deddy Geese told the TIMES, happy with the outcome of another fest.

