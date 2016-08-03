ON THE PAGE: Book hunting made easy at Maple Ridge Library

Puppets in the Park is a popular summer event hosted by Maple Ridge Library at Memorial Peace Park. The last event is being held tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 3) at 6:45 p.m.

by Sarah Dearman

Special to The TIMES

Hot summer days mean lovely afternoons spent at the beach or on the porch in the sunshine reading a fantastic book.

But, with so much out there to choose from, it can be hard to pick your next great read.

Luckily, the library has lots of ways to help you find the perfect match.

Subscribe to NextReads to receive monthly e-newsletters featuring new and hot titles available at FVRL.

Each list is specially curated by librarians, offering you the best selection of great new titles in a wide variety of genres and topics. Looking for a list of great new mysteries? We have a newsletter for that. Do you only read thrillers? We can help you with that too! Stay in the loop and you’ll always have a great new book to read whenever you need it.

You can also try NoveList through the library website. NoveList is completely dedicated to finding you a book that is perfectly suited to your tastes. All you need to do is type in the title of a book you liked or the name of an author whose work you enjoyed, and you’ll receive a list of recommendations to suit your preferences. You’ll also find great reading lists for a wide variety of genres to help you discover your next favourite author. At the library we love to talk about books and reading, so if you’re looking for more information about any of these tools, or you’d like to get some reading suggestions, come and see our expert staff.

If you have a question about eBooks, basic computer issues, or your latest digital device, come in for our Drop in Tech Help program on Monday afternoons at 2pm. Library staff are here to help with lots of different issues, whether it’s how to use your new Smartphone or how to upload pictures to your laptop. And, if you need extra help with something more challenging, you can Book a Librarian! Set up an appointment with our expert staff for help with downloading eBooks, using library databases, or with a challenging device. You can call or visit the library to book an appointment.

For more information on these and other programs, check out the Events section on our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact the library at 604-467-7417.

– Sarah Dearman is a librarian at the Maple Ridge Library