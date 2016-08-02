VIDEO: Maple Ridge's Merlo rocks Merritt

Hundreds of festival attendees sang along to Honey Jack with Madeline Merlo as she showcased her new album this weekend at Merritt’s Rockin’ River Country Music Festival.

Off the stage, Merlo spent time with her mom, family, and friends after recently moving out of province and making Toronto her new home.

“I’m so stoked to be back in B.C.,” she said.

Merlo has been promoting her new album Free Soul all summer, a project that was two years in the making.

Since her album’s debut in April, Merlo said the response from fans “has been amazing.”

She told The TIMES she’s received messages and emails from fans who have listened to her single War Paint while a family member battles cancer, or gave them the courage to leave an abusive relationship.

During her set in Merritt Sunday evening, Merlo featured her most popular chart-makers, including a stripped down version of Sinking Like a Stone – one of her first recorded songs.

She said she wanted to perform it on stage like “how I used to play it” in coffee shops for the staff, and “take it back to that place,” two years ago.

Merlo also stepped away from the country-pop genre, and covered Say My Name by Destiny’s Child, as well as Twenty One Pilots’ Ride.

Last month the CCMA-nominated musician sang at the Calgary Stampede, and will be in Oro-Medonte, Ontario next weekend for the Boots and Hearts music festival.