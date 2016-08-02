  • Connect with Us

VIDEO: Maple Ridge singer hits the stage in Merritt

Me & Mae rocked the stage Saturday night during Rockin' River Fest in Merritt – one of a few performances on the books for the rest of summer.

The group, which includes Maple Ridge's Colette Trudeau, convoyed from a show in Alberta the night prior, and will be hitting the road three more times into the interior, and into Burnaby at the end of August.

As the lead singer and sole woman of the band, Trudeau said hitting the road with her band members – or who she described as a group of "big, stinky, smelly boys" – is "awesome," as long as they remember to "not touch me when they're sweaty," she added.

Leading into Saturday night's show, Trudeau said she was excited, especially because the stage featured a cat-walk.

"Me and the cat walk belong together," she said, with a chuckle.

She noted bringing high energy and "lot's of noise" was crucial to a performance at any festival.

"At country festivals, people are here to have a good time," she said.

