Concert series offers easy listening with a view in Maple Ridge

Bring a comfy lawn chair, a blanket, and listen to some music in front of the Fraser River; that’s what the Maple Ridge Historical Society is hoping community members continue to do again this year during its Music on the Wharf concert series, which begins Monday (July 11).

The concert series isn’t new.

In fact, it’s nearing its 20th anniversary.

And two times in July and August each year, community members gather at the Port Haney Wharf on River Road for by donation, live performances of jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, country, and more.

Maple Ridge Museum curator Allison White said she hopes for another year of great turnout.

“We are hoping for a good turn-out, as usual,” she said, adding the crowd size ranges, “but it’s always a few hundred people.”

Monday’s first show of the series will be brought to community members with a performance by the Lonesome Sinners – a five-piece band which covers R&B to blues music.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and usually ends around 9 p.m., with an intermission fit in the middle.

Music on the Wharf 2016 Performers

July 11th – Lonesome Sinners (7:30 p.m.)

July 25th – Siobhan Walsh Group (7:30 p.m.)

August 8th – Ben Klick (7:30 p.m.)

August 22nd – Wichita Trip (7 p.m.)