Former Maple Ridge alderman passes away

Ernie Day passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10.

A memorial service takes place this Saturday for Ernie Day – a former Maple Ridge alderman, business owner, and community volunteer.

Day passed away in the early morning of Sept. 10, at Baillie House.

Originally from Manitoba, Day moved to Maple Ridge in 1967 with his wife Gail, sons Robin, Kevin, and daughter Kristel Nuspl, upon purchasing Maple Ridge Travel.

Day took an interest in local politics, serving as a school board trustee for nine years, before winning a seat on council in 1993.

Along the way, Day was active in the community – as a volunteer for the Canadian Cancer Society's local riding.

Day sold and retired from Maple Ridge Travel in 2004.

Following his passing, Day's family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Simonsic, and the nurses and staff at Baillie House and Ridge Meadows Hospital, for their care during the past two and half years.

The service will be held at Haney Presbyterian Church at 11858 216th St., at 10 a.m., with a private interment to follow.