VIDEO: Kwantlen First Nations culture shared in Whonnock

“They say the one-headed serpent is not far from here,” Kwantlen First Nations’ Fern Gabriel tells me.

She looks across the water of Whonnock Lake, thoughtfully.

“If you ventured out there, you would find him.”

She recalls an elder, who once told her he “went to go sit on a log in the woods and the log took off.”

It’s one of a number of stories Gabriel shares with me, as we stand on the almost-empty shores of the east Maple Ridge lake.

I’ve come here on a grey, rainy Saturday, to find out a little more about Gabriel, and her Whonnock walking tours, which are new to this area.

“We haven’t done this here before,” she says. “But we’ve done it in Fort Langley.”

I comment on how it seems the weather has kept people from attending the new tour, but Gabriel doesn’t seem to mind.

“Rain is cleansing, and it’s good for you,” she says, standing inches from the shoreline.

“Where water meets land, it’s a healing place, so if you’re not feeling good, or you’re having a bad day, it’s good to come to where water meets land, and put your feet in the water,” she says.

She explains the significance and importance of the Whonnock area to the Kwantlen First Nations.

“A land of plenty and abundance,” she says. “The location of the pink salmon.”

And salmon, she says, represent determination, intuition and resilience.

Why? “It’s the only animal that can climb mountain without arms or legs.”

She also explains the significance that the peaks of Golden Ears mountain hold:

“Kwantlen’s mountain,” Gabriel elaborates. “Twin brothers who were transformed into stone after fighting over the love of a woman.”

As for the woman?

Again, Gabriel’s story focuses on water, but this time, in a less endearing way.

The woman was “transformed into a lake… with the ability to capture and sweep people under,” she says.

Gabriel tells me why this story is important, and how it relates to Kwantlen culture, and the laws by which they live: Respect for one another, and one’s surroundings.

“It’s easy to be deceitful, hateful, and cranky. It takes a lot of work to be respectful,” she says.

“Health, happiness, humbleness, generosity, generation, forgiveness, and understanding. We live by those seven laws within ourselves and it permeates out.”

These stories are just a couple of the tales, lessons, and anecdotes Gabriel tells me during the course of our one-hour meeting.

And on both Saturday, Sept. 24, and Oct. 1, storyteller Gabriel will once again host similar walking tours at Whonnock Lake, at 1 and 2:30 p.m. on both dates.

For more information, visit coastsalishtourism.ca.