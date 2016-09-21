Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows What's On Published: Sept. 22, 2016

Sept. 22 to 24

DEMO International

• UBC’s Malcolm Knapp Research Forest hosts DEMO International – a forestry convention. Admission is $50, and participants must park at the Albion Fairgrounds. Info: DEMOInternational.com.

Sept 24

Scavenger Hunt

• Help Portrait Ridge Meadows hosts a scavenger hunt and barbecue in Maple Ridge Park. Barbecue is by donation and starts at 1 p.m. Info: helpportraitridgemeadows.com.

Sept. 25

KEEPS Rivers Day

• Metro Vancouver and Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society hosts a World Rivers Day event with canoe tours, children activities 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at the riverfront south of Lougheed Highway and River Road. Free to all ages, Info: 604-970-8404.

Sept. 25

ARMS Rivers Day

• Alouette River Management Society hosts Ridge Meadows Rivers Day 11a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Allco Fish Hatchery and the Rivers Heritage Centre. Free to attend. Info: 604-467-6401.

Sept. 26

HOMINUM meets

• HOMINUM Fraser Valley is an informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. For info. and meeting location, call Art at 604-462-9813.

Sept. 27 to Dec. 6

Daycare story time

• Pitt Meadows Library offers Daycare Storyimes every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. until Dec. 6. For licensed daycares. Phone 604-465-4113 to register.

Ongoing

Every Monday

Celebrate Recovery

• Celebrate Recovery Ridge-Meadows, a faith-based recovery program, meets at Maple Ridge Baptist Church 22155 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, on Mondays at 6 p.m. with dinner from 6 to 7 p.m., a general meeting with teaching, testimony, or guest speaker from 7 to 8 p.m., and men’s and women’s share groups from 8 to 9 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Ridge Meadows Ministerial Association. It exists to serve the community of Ridge Meadows, to provide a safe place where people from all walks of life can share their experiences to give hope and encouragement to one another. Info: email carolkeating@shaw.ca, call 604-377-3575, or go to www.celebraterecovery.ca.

Every Monday

Caregiver support group

• A support group for those providing care to a loved one, and are stressed out or in need of understanding and support, meets on Mondays from 1 to 3pm in the library room at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Center, located at 12150 224th Street.

Every Monday

Conversation Circles

• Are you an adult trying to improve your spoken English? Would you like to meet new friends in the community? Pitt Meadows Library in partnership with the Maple Ridge /Pitt Meadows/Katzie Community Literacy Committee (604 721 3738) will be hosting free Conversation Circles at the Library, Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. until April 27.

First and third Wednesday

Moms support group

• Maple Ridge Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) is a group of moms who have children from birth to kindergarten age. They meet on a regular basis for learning, laughter, support, and encouragement in a casual setting. They meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church, 20245 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Childcare is provided. Info: Jill at 604-466-5948.

Last Monday

HOMINUM

• Support group HOMINUM Fraser Valley hosts its meeting the last Monday of every month for gay, bi-sexual, and questioning men. Info and location: call Art at 604-462-9813.

Monday to Wednesdays

English Corner

• English Corner, a group for people with intermediate or advanced English skills, meets regularly to provide the opportunity to meet new people from around the world and learn English. They meet Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at 117-19041 Ford Rd. (in the centre of the housing co-op complex) in Pitt Meadows, on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Maple Ridge Library’s Greenside Room, and on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Maple Ridge Library’s Alouette Room. There is no fee or sign-up.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Tri-Hard Walkers

• The Tri-Hard Walkers is a walking group that meets at Haney Place Mall at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for an outside walk. This group is for men and women of all ages and abilities who would like to meet new friends and enjoy the benefits of regular walking. It’s a fun and simple way to participate in regular physical activity and improve your health. The group is sponsored by the Heart and Stroke Foundation and there is a $10 annual membership fee. Info: Beverley 467-9407 or meet them inside the mall near Kin’s Market and Purdys at 8:20 a.m.

Every Tuesday

Wellness clinic

• Golden Seniors wellness clinic for those 55 and over takes place every Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, at the Ridge Meadows Senior society 12150-224th St. Info: 604-467-4993.

Every Tuesday

Ladies Coffee and more

• Ladies’ Coffee and More mornings, where ladies come to share and build friendships, do crafts, and have refreshments, meet at Grace Community Church, 12240 Harris Rd. from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Free and no registration required. Info: Jayne at 604-465-6897.

Every Tuesday

Toastmasters

• The new Golden Ears Christian Toastmasters Club now meets every Tuesday at the Haney Presbyterian Church, 11858 216th Ave., Maple Ridge. Meetings run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.

Every Tuesday

Maple Ridge Concert Band

• Calling all drummers. The Maple Ridge Concert Band needs percussionists. They practise on Tuesday nights in the Maple Ridge Secondary band room from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Info: Brian Northam at 604-220-7499 or 604-463-4637.

Every Tuesday

Women’s English group

• The Community Literacy Committee has opened a drop-in office where anyone can come for help with literacy issues. People can ask for help to fill out an application or government form or to have their language levels assessed to be matched with a tutor. They will also be able to offer access to free learning software on the computers provided to the committee by the CEED Centre’s computer access program. They are also looking for donations of good quality children’s books for families to encourage reading at home and high interest magazines for adults to offer an informal lending library. A free Women’s English Group runs every Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This group will give women with basic English skills an opportunity to meet over coffee and learn English with a trained TESL tutor.

Every Tuesday

Ladies golf

• From April to mid October, Ladies Golf place on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Maple Ridge Golf Course. All ladies are invited to join in. Ladies, please join us. For more information, call Elaine at 604-477-0544 or Esther at 604-465-3343 or or email Elaine at enpatterson@shaw.ca.

Every Tuesday

Debtors Anonymous

• Debtors Anonymous meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Park and enter from the back of the building through the door marked with the big sign. Hope and recovery for debtors, compulsive spenders, and underearners. Info: mapleridge@debtorsanonymous.ca or John at 604-928-9697.

Every Tuesday

Playtime in Whonnock

• Bring your wee one, aged birth to five years old every Tuesday to the Whonnock Lake Centre from 9 to 11 a.m. for playtime, songs and crafts. Come meet others, have fun and connect with your wee one. There is a $2/family drop-in charge. Coffee and tea available for adults, bring a peanut-free snack for your little ones. Info: Kirsten at 604-466-6880 or kirsten.mah@shaw.ca.

Every Tuesday, Thursday Chess Club

• Maple Ridge Chess Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Library, 11995 Haney Pl. Info: Chris at 604-467-2426 or cbdickson@telus.net.

First Tuesday

Brain injury support group

• Maple Ridge Brain Injury Support Group, for survivors and families living with acquired brain injury, offers support and education. They meet the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Family Education Centre, 22554 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge. Info: Nora Chambers at 604-862-9724.

Every Tuesday, Thursday Chess Club

• Maple Ridge Chess Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Library, 11995 Haney Pl. Info: Chris at 604-467-2426 or cbdickson@telus.net.

Second and fourth Tuesday

Therapeutic touch

• A relaxation and therapeutic touch support group meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Family Education and Support Centre, 22554 Lougheed Hwy. The group is open therapeutic touch practitioners and the general public. Anyone can attend for a $2 donation. Info: Jean Ruttan at jkr1944@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday

Quilting guild

• The Ridge Meadows Quilting Guild meets the second Tuesday of the month at St. George’s Anglican Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Rd., at 7 p.m.

Second and fourth Tuesday

Support group

• A support group for parents, family members, friends of addicts will take place the second and fourth Tuesday at Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church, 20245 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Anyone who is a friend or family member of an addict and wants to help them, this meeting is for you. Info: Jacqueline Lawson at 604-916-8737 or jacquelinelawson61@gmail.com).

Last Tuesday

Pain support group

• The Golden Ears Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group meets the last Tuesday of the month, from 11 to 1 p.m., at the Family Education and Support Centre. Info: Call Candace at 604-836-7832.

Every Wednesday

Family Games Night

• Pitt Meadows Library hosts family game nights every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a variety of board games set up for everyone to use and some light refreshments. Bring board games to share. The new library is at #200-12099 Harris Rd.

Every Wednesday

Open mic night

• Kanaka open mic night takes place every Wednesday in the Kanaka Creek Coffee from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free. Info: 604-467-3740.

Every Wednesday

Toastmasters

• Positively Speaking Toastmasters meets every Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Maple Ridge Municipal Hall council chambers. Info: 604-463-5519.

Every Wednesday

Pitt Meadows Community Choir

• Pitt Meadows Community Choir meets at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Church at the corner of Ford and Harris roads every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Registration remains open until Feb. 8. No experience necessary. Info: Kirsteen McLean at 778-866-0871.

Every Wednesday

Alouette Addictions

• Alouette Addictions is offering a support group, Dual Exhaust, for people who have experiences with mental health and addictions every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a drop-in group and no registration is required. All of Alouette Addictions’ services are free and confidential. They are located at #201-22477 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge. Info: www.alouetteaddictions.org

Every Wednesday

TOPS

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is an adult support group for weight loss. They meet every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at 19250-119 Ave. Pitt Meadows. Anyone is welcome. Info: Rena at 604-460-1398 or Eloise 604-465-7316

Every Wednesday

Golden Ears Thrift

• Golden Ears Thrift holds a thrift sale every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with household items, clothing, and jewelry. The church is at 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Every Wednesday

Overeaters Anonymous

• Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday evening from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Use the back door entrance. Their membership incudes anorexics, bulimics, binge eaters, and overeaters. No dues or fees and no diets or weigh-ins. They are a fellowship. Newcomers welcome. Info: 604-878-4575.

Every Wednesday

Pitt Meadows Community Choir

• The Pitt Meadows Community Choir will be practising on Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Church (corner of Harris and Ford roads in Pitt Meadows). Info: Kirsteen McLean at 778-866-0871 or info@vocalessence.ca.

Most Wednesdays

Rug hooking

• Gone Hooking, a Traditional Rug Hooking group meets most Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., from September to June in Maple Ridge. Beginner classes available. Visitors welcome. Contact Freda at 604 463 0043 or freda33@telus.net and visit www.fredahooksrugs.com.

First Wednesday

Philosophers’ Cafe

• The Student Library Council runs a philosophers’ cafe on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Library where they discuss weighty issues.

First and third Wednesday

Moms support group

• Moms of Young Children Connect – a group of moms who have young children that meet on a regular basis for learning, laughter, support, and encouragement in a casual setting. Have a hot cup of coffee, socialize, and be inspired. They meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Burnett Fellowship Church, 20639 123rd Ave. Child care is provided at $1 per child per visit. Info: www.momsofyoungchildren.com.

Every second and fourth Wednesday

Games night at Pitt Meadows Library

• The Pitt Meadows Library holds a games night every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. There’s a variety of board games set up and light refreshments will be served. Participants can bring their own board games.

Third Wednesday

Student Library Council

• Student Library Council members organize programs for teens, volunteer as reading buddies, and help with other library events. In doing so, they earn volunteer work experience hours. The council meets the third Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Application forms are available at the second floor information desk at the Maple Ridge Library.

Third Wednesday

Pitt Meadows Library Book Club

• The Pitt Meadows Library Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Drop in and join a discussion about the monthly book choice. The group chooses a book every month. Registration appreciated. Info: 604-465-4113.

Every Thursday

Toastmasters

• The Blue Heron Toastmasters meets every Thursday at Pitt Meadows City hall from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning public speaking, effective communication, leadership skills, or how to run a meeting, can come and join the group as a guest in a fun and supportive atmosphere of self-paced learning. Info: Bob Garnett at rgarnett@telus.net or 604-460-0035 or Andrew Thompson at ansthom@aol.com at 604-460-0339.

Second Thursday

MS support group

• The multiple sclerosis self-help group for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, Hope & Balance, meets the second Thursday of each month at Willow Manor, 12275 224th St., from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Info: Greg at 604-895-8202 or turnbull27@shaw.ca.

Second Thursday

Ex-service women

• The ex-service women meets the 2nd Thursday of each month from September to June at the Legion (downstairs.) Light lunch served from 12 to 12:45, meeting starts at 1 p.m. New members always welcome. Info: Margaret at 604-463-0043.

Second and fourth Thursday

Bluegrass circle

• Come join the Bergthorson Academy of Musical Arts’ Bluegrass Circle led by the local legend Denis Leclerc. Bring your banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, upright bass, or vocal harmonies on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows location of the Bergthorson Academy, 12229 Harris Rd. Info: Rob at 778-230-0543 or info@bergthorson.com.

First and third Friday

Golden Ears Writers

• Golden Ears Writers Critique Group meets the first and third Fridays of the month from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. in the Maple Ridge Library (upstairs). Adult writers of all levels and abilities welcome. Bring copies of writing for critique (800 to 1,000 words) or just drop in to find out what they are about. Info: www.facebook.com/goldenearswriters. Organizers ask that participants RSVP to educationwatch@gmail.com or on their Facebook page.

Third Friday

Lupus support group

• Maple Ridge Lupus Support Group meets every third Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fraser View Community Centre, 22610 116th Ave. Info: Diana at 604-465-4466.

Third Friday

Singles social club

•The Tri-City Singles Social Club welcomes members from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. The group provides the opportunity for single men and women over 40 to meet new friends and socialize in a variety of settings. They meet the third Friday of the month at 7:30 p.m. Call Darline at (604) 466 0017 for the meeting location and more information.

Last Friday

Support group

• Begin Again Widows Group takes place on the last Friday of each month, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Seniors Centre. Info: Lil 604-463-47003, or Rose 604-467-8319, or Donna 604-466-1173.

Last Friday

Women’s support group

• A support group for widowed and divorced women aged 55 and older meets the last Friday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. George’s Anglican Church Hall, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Rd. They hold social activities, van outings, presentations about seniors concerns, and grief counselling. Info: Rose at 604-467-8319 or Lil at 604-463-4703.

Every Saturday

Hospice meat draws

• Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is hosting meat draws at the Jolly Coachman Pub, 19167 Ford Rd. in Pitt Meadows every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. All proceeds go to support the hospice society programs.

Every Saturday

Japanese language school

• Maple Ridge Japanese Language School is now accepting registration for new students. To ensure small class sizes, limited space is available. Classes are taught by Japanese teachers and include language skills (reading, writing, speaking) and cultural activities (origami, games). Classes are held at the Maple Ridge Library in the Fraser Room on Saturday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. call Karen at 604-465-0612.

Every Saturday

Stride to Thrive walking group

• Stride to Thrive is a walking group that meets at Jerry Sulina Park for a one-hour walk on the dike every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Meet in the parking lot by the large notice board, rain or shine. This group, sponsored by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Parks & Leisure Services, is for women of all ages whose lives or the lives of family and friends have been affected by cancer. Info: stridetothrive@hotmail.com.

Every Saturday

Singles walking group

• Singles walking group 45-plus, Happy Wanderers, meets Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall on Lougheed Highway, Pitt Meadows. Leave at 9:30 a.m. and walk in various areas and along trails on both sides of the river. Info: 604-463-8874.

Last Sunday

Maple Ridge Museum

• The Dewdney-Alouette Railway Society holds an open house in the basement of the Maple Ridge Museum the last Sunday of the month. The group has built models depicting Hammond, Port Haney, and Ruskin as they were during the 1930s. The open house runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 22520 116th Ave.

Volunteers needed

Mentoring

• Volunteers are needed to be a mentor for newcomers to Canada. Settlement Mentoring is looking for volunteers acting as a community guide and resource person. The time commitment is two to three hours per week for three to six months. Those interested can contact ISS of B.C. – Maple Ridge at 778-284-7026, ext. 1582 or yumiko.king@issbc.org. Info: www.issbc.org.

Volunteers needed

Community service

• Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services is looking for volunteer drivers to support seniors in taking them to medical appointments, to deliver groceries, and to deliver meals with the Meals on Wheels program. To help deliver groceries and to take seniors to medical appointments, call Diana at 604-467-6911, ext. 232. To help with Meals on Wheels, call Joan at 604-467-6911, ext. 218. Info: www.comservice.bc.ca.

Volunteers needed

Katie’s Place

• Katie’s Place animal shelter needs volunteers, particularly cleaners for Fridays and Sundays. However, any schedule can be accommodated. Help out some messy but grateful and loving little critters. Info: 604-463-7917 or volunteeratkatiesplace@shaw.ca.

Volunteers Needed

North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association

• The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association is in need of volunteers to come forward to help groom and tack up their horses, as well as lead and side walk with riders during their lessons. Horse experience is great, but not required. This is the place for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, working with wonderful people of all abilities and love animals. A volunteer orientation session is held three times per year – in January, April and September. Potential volunteers must be at least 16 years of age. Contact their office for more information at 604-462-7786 or programs@nftra.ca, or go to their website at www.nftra.ca.

Volunteers needed

Hospice thrift store

• Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store requires volunteers to sort, price, and stock shelves. The thrift store has extended its hours and is now open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Info: 604-463-7711.

Volunteers needed

Cythera thrift store

• What does one hour of your time mean to us? Everything! Cythera Thrift Store has volunteer opportunities for weekend retail cashiers. Shifts are one hour in duration. Full training and support provided. Call Shelley at 604-467-4671. Net proceeds support women and children fleeing abuse.

Volunteers needed

Health equipment

• The Canadian Red Cross health equipment short-term loan program in Maple Ridge needs volunteers. The depot is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. This program lends out basic types of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches, and bathroom aids, on a donation basis, for up to three months. A medical referral is required for equipment loan. The Maple Ridge office is located at #5-11435 201A St. and can be reached at 604-465-5050.

Volunteers needed

Therapeutic riding

• The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association is in need of volunteers to come forward to help groom and tack up the horses, as well as lead and side walk with riders during their lessons. Horse experience is great, but not required. Anyone who enjoys the outdoors, working with people of all abilities and loves animals, this is the place to volunteer. A volunteer orientation session is held three times per year

in January, April, and September. Potential volunteers must be at least 16 years of age. Info: 604-462-7786, programs@nftra.ca, or website www.nftra.ca.

Volunteers needed

Crisis line

• The Fraser Health Crisis Line is recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people in the region who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and on-going support is provided. Anyone interested in learning more about this challenging and rewarding experience, visit their website at www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the crisis line.

Volunteers needed

Junior Achievement

• Junior Achievement of British Columbia, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating B.C. youth about business is looking for volunteers in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business communities to help deliver JA’s free business education programs to B.C. youth. Orientation and materials are provided.For more information, visit to www.jabc.org, email

info@jabc.org, or phone 604-688-3887.

Donations needed

Ridge Meadows Hospital

• Ridge Meadows Hospital is looking for donations of current, used paperbacks in good condition for patients and residents at the hospital – no hardcover books. Donations can be dropped off at the volunteer resources office Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Info: rmhvolunteerservices@fraserhealth.ca.

Donations needed

Thrift store

• Ridge Meadows Hospital auxiliary is seeking donations for its Economy Cottage Thrift Store of clothing and shoes (all ages) and small household items. Items can be dropped off at 22264 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Info: 604-463-6326.

Seniors group

• The Council of Senior Citizens Organizations (COSCO) is an advocacy group devoted to improving the quality of life for all seniors. Seniors’ organizations wishing to be affiliated or individuals who want to be members should contact Ernie Bayer at 604-576-9734 or ecbayer@shaw.ca.

Emergency planning

• For information about emergency planning, visit www.mapleridge.ca and www.pittmeadows.bc.ca and click on visitors/emergency services/municipal emergency program for information. Or contact Barb Morgan, ESS director at 604-467-7301 or bmorgan@mapleridge.ca.

Alzheimer’s support group

• Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia can leave those with the disease, and their care partners, feeling isolated. The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers monthly support groups for early-stage patients and family caregivers. The groups offer practical tips, a supportive environment, and a chance to learn from others in similar circumstances. For information on meeting times and locations, call 604-298-0780 or 604-298-0782, or email dleclair@alzheimerbc.org. Info: www.alzheimerbc.org.

Running club

• Athletes In Kind Charity Run Club is a purpose-driven running club for elementary school age kids, which runs for six to eight weeks and raises money for families who are struggling with cancer. Anyone interested in having a club at their school can send a message to Lorie Muller at loriemuller@shaw.ca. For more information, go to www.athletesinkind.com.

Fraser Health crisis line

• The Fraser Health Crisis Line is recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people in the region who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. If you are interested in learning more about this challenging and rewarding opportunity, go to www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Fundraiser

• The Maple Ridge Lions Club holds three local meat draws weekly by Bailey’s and the Witch of Endor on Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sundays 3 to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays at the Fox’s Reach from 3 to 5 p.m.

Maple Ridge Choral Society

• The Maple Ridge Choral Society Choir starts a new season of song. Registration and rehearsal take place at St. Paul’s Church, 12145 Laity St. All singers are welcome. Info: Dennis 604-465-8038 or Jerry at 604-463-0760.

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

• Ridge Meadows Hospice Society requires volunteers for fundraising and special events as well as for their palliative and bereavement support programs. For more information, call 604-463-7722 or visit their website www.ridgemeadowshospicesociety.com.

Bereavement

• Do you know a child who has experienced the death of a loved one? The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is offering a six-week Children’s Bereavement Support Group. Info: 604-463-7722.

Seniors Plus

• The Maple Ridge Seniors Variety Plus is conducting a membership drive. Anyone interested in being part of a musical comedy group is welcome to join – it’s not necessary to be a great singer, dancer, or actor. The seniors variety plus group put on shows twice a year at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre. Info: Mae at 604-459-9709 or Gwen at 604-476-9306.

Immigrant Services

• Be a mentor for newcomers who are new to Canada. Settlement Mentoring is looking for volunteers acting as a community guide and resource person. Time commitment 2- 3 hours once a week for 3 months. Contact ISS of BC (Maple Ridge) at 778-284-7026, ext. 1582 or smentoring.mr@issbc.org.