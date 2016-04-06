Advocates react after third ambulance added for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

B.C. Premier Christy Clark toured the inside of an ambulance along with local MLAs Marc Dalton (Maple Ridge-Mission) and Doug Bing (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows).

A third ambulance being added to Maple Ridge’s fleet is welcome news to Matt Kelso.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark made the announcement Sept. 15 outside Ridge Meadows Hospital, and Kelso said this is a potentially life-saving move.

Kelso, who has brain cancer, started a petition in December 2015 for improved ambulance service in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and collected more than 10,000 signatures.

He is happy something was done in his community.

“I’m very excited that I was able to catch the ear of the politicians, being one person against the world, and this instance shows that one person can make a difference,” Kelso said. “My goal was to save lives, and with this one more ambulance, I must assume that it will.”

With a line of paramedics behind her, and flanked by two local MLAs, Clark stepped up to a podium and said another ambulance will be added in Maple Ridge.

The vehicle is being put into service immediately with available staff while recruitment for permanent, full-time staff gets underway.

The ambulance will be operating on a regular, full-time basis within three months.

Nina Fowler, another Maple Ridge resident who advocated for increased ambulance service locally, was thrilled when she heard the news.

Fowler was frustrated by a 45-minute wait for an ambulance after she was involved in a two-car collision near the Maple Ridge Legion on May 29 [Wait frustrates crash victim, June 23, The TIMES].

Fowler was told at the time of the accident that Maple Ridge’s two ambulances were in Coquitlam and hers was coming from Mission.

“It’s a life and death thing,” Fowler said. “It’s not like adding another gas station. It’s terrific. Hopefully we’ll keep at them [the provincial government].”

Fowler said a shortage of ambulances “isn’t just a Maple Ridge issue; it’s a provincial issue.”

“We should monitor it to make sure people are getting the service they need, and if they aren’t they should speak up,” Fowell said.

During the Thursday afternoon press conference, Clark gave “a very special thanks” to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Marc Dalton and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Doug Bing, who she said, “have been absolutely tenacious champions for health care in Maple Ridge, making sure that our government understood how important ambulance was.”

Clark said the two MLAs recognized early on, “even before all the data was in, that we needed to do more.”

“Well, the data is in and so today, we are adding a third ambulance to our fleet here in Maple Ridge and we are also adding an ambulance to the fleet in the Tri-Cities.”

The extra ambulance in the Tri-Cities will lighten the burden on paramedics in Maple Ridge, according to the Premier, because local ambulances won’t have to go to places like Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, because “they don’t have enough ambulance service there.”

Clark said B.C.’s “strong growing, diverse community” is why the government is able to find the funds for more ambulances.

Maple Ridge was identified as an area of need when it came to ambulance service, according to the province.

Earlier this year, BC Emergency Health Services added eight ambulances in the Lower Mainland, including two in neighbouring Langley.

But none, at the time, in Maple Ridge – until now.

Maple Ridge experiences one of the highest increases in ambulance calls of any city in the province.

The number of “high acuity” or lights-and-siren calls, has increased by 36 per cent in three years, from a monthly average of 139 in 2013 to 190 this year.

“An ambulance is there in a crisis – a lifeline for the community, and quite often the difference between life and death,” Bing said. “Another ambulance will help Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents feel safer in their communities.”

Dalton said this announcement is great news in Maple Ridge and surrounding communities.

“It’s great to see the province conducting analysis and making improvements based on date. Based on sound analytics, Maple Ridge will benefit from having additional paramedics closer to home. I’m pleased that hte province is making this investment in the community.”

In the meantime, Kelso said while the news is positive, more work to be done.

“I think it’s a great first step in the right direction,” he said.

“The next step is to get our paramedics paid as if they saved lives every day,” Kelso added, and not work like they’re working at a low-wage service job.