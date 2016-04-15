Everyone invited to Pitt Meadows work party Saturday

Lina Azeez with the Watershed Watch Salmon Society is inviting the public to an area next to the Katzie Slough in Pitt Meadows, to help remove invasive plants on Saturday.

With sockeye salmon returns disturbingly low this year, a local environmental group has joined forces with a Pitt Meadows farmer to address the situation.

The Watershed Watch Salmon Society is organizing a restoration project along the Katzie Slough on the farmer’s property this weekend.

“I know it’s a contentious issue with farmers not wanting salmon in their ditches, but this particular farmer is open to us doing some restoration along his property,” said the society’s engagement coordinator Lina Azeez. “We are working with him and it’s quite positive. We are also working with Katzie Nation on this project. They’ve been providing planting suggestions including an interesting suggestion to plan a special bulrush that Katzie used to make baskets, and hats.”

This weekend, the public is invited to take part in “work party,” mostly to lop off the invasive blackberry bushes and canary grass that hug the banks of the slough in that area of Pitt Meadows, along Harris Road north of the Lougheed HIghway.

“We also need boots on the ground and shovels in hand – basically a call out for help from citizens with the site preparation and plantings,” Azeez said.

The more volunteers, the better, she added: “More hands, lighter work.”

This initiative is part of the society’s region wide campaign called Connected Waters with key sites being the Katzie Slough, and the Camp-Hope Slough in Chilliwack.

The Saturday, Sept 24 invasive plant removal runs run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 13063 Harris Road.

Refreshments and tools will be provided.

Parking is available on a private driveway and along Harris Road.

Contact Azeez at lina@watershedwatch.ca or 604-537-2341 for more information.

(Read more below)

Azeez recognizes there is a delicate balance between the needs of farmers, and local habitat.

She noted that the cooperation the society has received from the local blueberry farmer has been “absolutely wonderful.”

“This [is an] example of a farmer who is willing to work with us,” she added. “We are respecting what he needs with the land and with farming yet at the same time, he is allowing us to come out here and do some restoration work.”

Azeez said restoration work along the Katzie Slough is important for a number of reasons.

“It’s part of a much larger project that Watershed Watch is campaigning on,” Azeez said. “We want to be able to improve access for salmon into the waterways and the side channels of the Fraser River, and we want to make sure when salmon come back, that they have good habitat.”

Good habitat equates to fresh, clean, oxygenated water, more native plant species, and an abundance of shade to keep water cool.

Pepperweed feed off the nutrients of agricultural runoff, such as pesticides and fertilizers, and as a result grow and dominate waterways used by salmon (invasive plants and animals can overtake an area and grow exponentially, choking out native species in the process).

Azeez has a passion for the environment and the importance of salmon.

“When I first heard the story about salmon, it really intrigued me,” she said. “I had no idea there was any kind of fish that could make that journey from fresh water to salt water and back and live this dynamic life through all of these life stages.”

The society’s ultimate goal is to secure government commitments to put in fish friendly flood control infrastructure.