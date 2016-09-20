Maple Ridge seniors host Relay of Hope

John Cook and Eva Hassard are each walking 15 minutes during the Marathon Relay for Hope.

Greystone Manor residents are proving that a difference can be made at any age.

They'll be putting their best efforts forward next week, committing to at least 15 minutes of physical activity to raise funds for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, seniors John Cook and Eva Hassard will each walk 15 minutes around the residence, in hopes of raising awareness for early detection and testing.

The activitiy-filled day is open to seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows – with each participant committing a little part of their day to walking, golfing, biking, swimming – or even trying a few chair exercises, explained Michele White, director of recreation at Greystone.

In addition to raising funds and awareness while working up a sweat, the event will build a sense of community among Greystone residents and others who have in some way been affected by breast cancer.

"There's a connection shared with so many people here who have some story about breast cancer," White said.

White herself was diagnosed with breast cancer, found during a mammogram in 2012. Following her diagnosis, she underwent a double mastectomy, as well as chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

She hopes next week's event will remind woman to get checked regularly, to ensure early detection, she said.

Breast cancer also possible in men

At 85, Cook has lost his mother, wife, two sisters, and daughter all to breast cancer.

Recently, Cook decided to undergo genetic profiling at the Abbotsford Cancer centre, in order to see if he carries specific genes that have been linked to increased risks of a cancer diagnosis.

Cook's grand-daughter is expecting a baby soon, he explained, and given their family's history with breast cancer wanted Cook to be tested.

A few weeks ago, the results came back, and Cook had tested positive for the BCC-1 gene.

"It means a mutation has occurred," he said. "Which means I have a large increase in risk of breast cancer."

But knowing seemed to provide more closure for Cook than discouragement, he said.

During his lifetime, Cook said he’s seen how research and treatment has advanced during the years, thanks to continuous fundraising across the country.

“Breast cancer isn’t the end of the world like it was 50 years ago,” he added.

Hassard agreed.

"Lots of us may think [that] we can put a man on the moon but we can't do more to cure cancer... but when you walk by the cancer centre you know they're working hard," she said.

Ninety-five-year-old Hassard lost her daughter to breast cancer.

She was only 34 years old when the cancer progressed to her lymph nodes and then to her lungs, Hassard explained.

She recalled her daughters will to fight through to the end as immeasurable.

"She sure had the will."

And on Tuesday, Hassard will be walking in memory of her daughter, and friends who have since passed from cancer.

"The biggest thing for me is awareness," she said, adding that events like this help people find a sense of positivity.

Fundraising over a cup of tea

Tuesday's event kicks of breast cancer awareness month at Greystone Manor, with staff hosting a Pink Ribbon Tea the following week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, starting at 2 p.m., community members can stop by Greystone and drink a cup of tea and enjoy a fresh-baked scone for a minimum donation of $5.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

For more information, visit greystoneresidence.ca