Rivers Day returns to Maple Ridge

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) will welcome the public to its 23rd Annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day event.

The festivities are held at the Allco Fish Hatchery and the Rivers Heritage Centre, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival attendees will be welcomed to the event by Katzie First Nation, whose territory the event will take place in along with other local VIP’s.

There will be entertainment at the event by Gord & Trish, Two Tall Women, Click & Clown as well as Peter James and the Backroad Cruisers, and Norden the Magician.

Other attractions include the Rock Wall Climbing Gym, a barbeque lunch, numerous interactive displays from local environmental groups, a raffle, 50/50 and silent auction, children’s crafts, and carnival games.

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day will also feature the ever-popular live fishing pond run by the BC Federation of Drift Fishers, where children will have the opportunity to try fishing for a rainbow trout.

“This year, Ridge Meadows Rivers Day will not only be celebrating our local streams and rivers, but also ARMS’s 23rd year of dedication to the Alouette watershed and the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows communities,” said ARMS’ Sophie Smith.

For more than 20 years, ARMS has advocated for the local environment through public education, stewardship training, and involvement with all levels of government and local First Nations groups on local watershed issues, as well as partnering with many proud supporters of habitat restoration projects.

These projects include things like g BC Hydro’s Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program and the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Community Salmon Program.

In 1996, ARMS was also instrumental with other partners in developing a Water Use Plan for the Alouette watershed, which resulted in this being the first of its kind in B.C.

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day is hosted at 24959 Alouette Road, Maple Ridge. There is no entry fee, parking is free; food, raffle, birdhouse building, and fishing pond tickets available for purchase on site.