Day 'awesome' for Pitt Meadows firefighter

Nick Grylls collected donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Saturday at the Real Canadian Superstore.

As he manned a donation table at the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows, firefighter Nick Grylls said the day was going great.

"Everyone's friendly, and a lot of people are giving, so it's awesome," he said.

Grylls was one of a number of firefighters out around town at various locations this past Saturday, colllecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, in the annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign.

It was the first 'Fill the Boot' for Grylls, who joined the local detachment as a brand new firefighter in April of this year.

Pitt Meadows fire chief Brad Perrie was pleased with how the day went.

"Through the efforts of our members and the generosity shown by the community we managed to collect $6.049.64 which made the day a big success," he said. "The amount collected met our target and we are very pleased."

Perrie than thanked the community and "everyone who participated in this worthwhile event."