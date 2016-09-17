TIMES Travellers: Maple Ridge couple wraps up in Rome

Maple Ridge residents Terry and Sherryl Hansen recently took this photo with a copy of their hometown paper, The TIMES.

Maple Ridge residents Terry and Sherryl Hansen continued their European travels in Rome recently, where there were “so many great sights to see,” they wrote.

While in Rome, they climbed to the top of the dome and enjoyed a great view, before stopping and taking this photo with a copy of their hometown paper, The TIMES.

