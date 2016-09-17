  • Connect with Us

Community

TIMES Travellers: Maple Ridge couple wraps up in Rome

Maple Ridge residents Terry and Sherryl Hansen recently took this photo with a copy of their hometown paper, The TIMES. - Special to The TIMES
Maple Ridge residents Terry and Sherryl Hansen recently took this photo with a copy of their hometown paper, The TIMES.
— image credit: Special to The TIMES
  • by  Maple Ridge
  • Maple Ridge posted Sep 17, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Maple Ridge residents Terry and Sherryl Hansen continued their European travels in Rome recently, where there were “so many great sights to see,” they wrote.

While in Rome, they climbed to the top of the dome and enjoyed a great view, before stopping and taking this photo with a copy of their hometown paper, The TIMES.

Send a picture of you and The TIMES to TimesTravellers@mrtimes.com

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event