- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
TIMES Travellers: Maple Ridge couple wraps up in Rome
Maple Ridge residents Terry and Sherryl Hansen recently took this photo with a copy of their hometown paper, The TIMES.
Maple Ridge residents Terry and Sherryl Hansen continued their European travels in Rome recently, where there were “so many great sights to see,” they wrote.
While in Rome, they climbed to the top of the dome and enjoyed a great view, before stopping and taking this photo with a copy of their hometown paper, The TIMES.
Send a picture of you and The TIMES to TimesTravellers@mrtimes.com
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.