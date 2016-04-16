Bike trek delivers bonding time for Maple Ridge family

“I have a huge respect for people who find this distance really difficult and are out riding anyway willing to take on the challenge. It’s those participants who are my inspiration,” said Alex Pope, who participated with his son Casey in the 2016 Bike Trek for Life and Breath.

A 200-kilometre, two-day bicycle trek from Surrey to Chilliwack, and back, was a family bonding opportunity for Alex Pope and his two oldest kids.

At age 50, Pope is an avid cyclist – in addition to riding most every places he goes, he’s long been an advocate for healthier transportation option.

But cycling is about much more than the debates in the political arena for Pope, it’s an avenue that continues to bring him closer to his kids.

This past weekend, for instance, the east Maple Ridge resident was accompanied by his 16-year-old son Casey and his 15-year-old daughter Danika in the BC Lung Association’s 32nd annual Bike Trek for Life and Breath.

While the ice cream served up eat lunch each day at Birchwood Dairy was the highlight of the trek for Casey, Pope said it was a chance to ride and chat with his son on the scenic trip that made the experience for him.

“We mostly rode at a fairly easy pace, what I would call a ‘conversational pace’ because we weren’t too out of breath to talk. I was pleased, though, on the second day when Casey was motivated to try riding at a faster pace to keep up with riders who passed us a couple times. I’ve been trying to encourage him to get comfortable with a faster pace and this was a good opportunity.”

Asked what made them participate in this particular fundraising ride, Pope said there were a few reasons.

First off, back in the 1990s, Pope had participated in seven consecutive BC Lung rides.

“There are so many worthwhile charities, the main reason to choose this one was the well-organized longer ride with a reasonable number of participants,” Pope said.

And while he and Casey ride a lot together, they had to wait until 2015 to participate together in this annual September trek. Casey had to be 16 years old to sign up, his dad explained.

“Casey and I rode the 147-km BC Randonneurs Canada Day Ride in July 2014. Although we both finished, he found the last 30 km quite difficult, so we wanted to tackle something a little bit easier, but still challenging, that we could do together,” Pope said.

“After having done this together once, it wasn’t hard to talk Casey into doing it again,” Dad added, only half joking that pictures he took of cinnamon buns at last year’s event served as a bit of a lure for his daughter to get involved this time around.

“This got her interested in getting involved, so I pointed out that one way to do this would be to volunteer – because she wasn’t enthusiastic about riding 200 km.”

Danika volunteered as a marshal both days, directing cyclists at three different locations and helping at the finish with check-in and handing out medals.

Now that she’s volunteered once, she is already talking about what volunteer jobs she wants to do next year. Dad joked that he was surprised how keen she was to get involved again, even though the association didn’t serve cinnamon buns at breakfast this year.

Their goal, as a family, is to raise $1,200 by the Oct. 1 deadline, and as of press deadline they were already at the $900 mark.

Asked if they’ll participate again, Pope said they definitely will.

“Given the amount of riding Casey and I do year-round, and that we are lucky enough to be blessed with good health, I wouldn’t describe the ride as difficult for either of us,” Pope said.

“As a result, it’s an opportunity to enjoy the sunshine, the food breaks, and talking to people along the way.”

This isn’t the only bike outing the Pope family get involved in.

In fact, they’ve done several cycle touring holidays as well – including a few over to Vancouver Island.

“My wife, Barb, has fibromyalgia, so is unable to participate… so three years ago we bought an RV, and now we are able to do cycle tours with our overnight stops at RV parks and meet up with Barb and Eddy (their youngest son, 10) there,” Dad said.

“In another year or two Eddy will be able to ride far enough to be including in the cycling part of the holiday.”

Cycling definitely brings this Maple Ridge family together.