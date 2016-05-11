VIDEO: Self-defence class benefits Maple Ridge's Cythera House

Sun Hang Do’s Master Dave Kinney is hosting a women’s self-defence class this Saturday night, while raising funds for Cythera Transition House Society.

For Kinney, the point of martial arts has never been about fighting someone, but defending yourself; and on Saturday night, he plans to teach a room full of women how to do just that.

Kinney has been a karate instructor for 25 years in Maple Ridge.

On Saturday night, alongside instructor Melissa Leong and other black-belt level members, Kinney will break-down several defence-moves into simple steps, with the hopes that no participants will ever have to actually use them.

A long-time resident in the community, Kinney thought it was only fitting to use the upcoming class to also bring awareness to Cythera House – a transition house that provides shelter and basic necessities for women and children fleeing abuse, as well as ongoing programs for women and children.

And when he started looking into abuse statistics, he said, it only fortified his decision to raise funds for the society.

On any given day in Canada, more than 3,000 women (along with their 2,500 children) are living in an emergency shelter to escape domestic violence, according to Statistics Canada.

Types of abuse include psychological abuse, physical abuse, threats, harassment, and sexual abuse.

Knowing how to defend yourself brings more than just knowledge, Kinney explained, but also confidence.

“There’s an empowering aspect,” he continued. “I think it’s important for all ages to learn these skills."

At 28 years old, Leong said, “confidence is the first and most important part” of self defence.

Leong’s trained in martial arts since she was 10 years old, and was 13 when she took her first self-defence class.

“They’re pretty easy moves to pick up,” she said.

Kinney hopes the night is both informative but also fun, he said.

And those who aren’t sure they’re physically fit enough for the class don’t have anything to worry about, Kinney added.

“People think they have to be in shape to do these moves – you don’t."

The class, which can include up to 50 participants, starts at 6 and runs till 8 p.m., at #10-20475 Lougheed Hwy.

Tickets are $20 with all proceeds going to Cythera House.

For more information, call Kinney at 604-465-1065 or email mapleridgeshd@gmail.com.