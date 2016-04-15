Memories, music part of annual Terry Fox Run in Pitt Meadows

A run participant posed with a cutout of Terry Fox at last year's Run.

For Ali Wakeling, there’s “nothing more Canadian” than being at the start of the annual Terry Fox Run on a Sunday morning.

“We’re all standing there together, singing the national anthem and that’s a great moment.”

And on Sunday Sept. 18, it’s where Wakeling will once again find herself – along with many others – when the annual run takes place, beginning (and finishing) point in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows “There’s the 1 km, the 5 km and a 10 km,” she explained.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with ceremonies and the run itself getting underway at 10 a.m.

Wakeling has a personal connection to cancer: her husband Sandy was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumor.

After he died in 2013, Wakeling decided to do all she could to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.

Now, she’s the chair of the organizing committee for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run.

“Terry Fox is my personal hero, and he’s a Canadian hero,” she said. “I’ve been touched by cancer – like most people I know – so it has special importance to me.”

Wakeling grew up in Port Coquitlam and was about 10 years old when Fox ran.

“It had a profound impact on me... and I’ve always participated or been involved one way or another,” she said. “There’s a lot of people... who have been touched by cancer.”

One of these people is Phil Van Loo, who participates in the run and provides music at the event.

It’s something he’s been doing since his first Terry Fox run in the community.

“They’re saying that was about 20 years or so ago, although I don’t keep track of exactly how long it’s been,” he said.

Van Loo, who lived in Pitt Meadows until last year, and now lives in Maple Ridge, also has a personal connection to the run.

“My mother struggled with cancer for a lot of years,” he said.

She lost her battle with the disease “about 10 years ago.”

While she was still alive, “my dad and I used to take turns doing what we could to help her,” he explained.

“But you feel kind of helpless because there’s nothing you can do; you’re just watching these people die in front of you.”

This thought bothered Van Loo, and it was then he realized he needed to start doing something about it. “That’s when the Terry Fox Run kind of hit me.”

And those who enjoy the musical aspect of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows run can thank Van Loo.

“There’s the moment when Phil plays Who Let the Dogs Out at the start of every run, and I can’t imagine a Terry Fox Run in our community without that,” Wakeling laughed.

Van Loo recalled the first time he went to the local run, and said he doesn’t remember “seeing any kind of music” at the event.

So the retired corrections officer, who has a DJ business on the side (but doesn’t charge for his time at this particular event), stepped up.

“I started doing this, and on it went. I realized after my mom passed away, that I was just going to keep doing this.”

His connection to the run and the disease doesn’t stop there.

“I’ve lost my grandma and grandpas to cancer, my aunt, my mother and some good friends now, and I started thinking well what if I end up with it?”

With this thought, another one became clear: “There was no way I could stop being involved,” he said. “The more I do it, the more I want to do it.”

But the day is not about him, it’s about why he and many others attend the event.

“People say cancer can beaten, so let’s do it,” he said. “If it can be beaten, then it can be cured.”

For more information about the Terry Fox Run, or to register, visit: terryfox.org.