Pitt Meadows firefighters holding boot drive for muscular dystrophy Saturday

Pitt Meadows firefighters are holding a boot drive for muscular dystrophy research this Saturday.

Pitt Meadows firefighters will be out around town on Saturday, Sept. 17, collecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards helping those living with muscular dystrophy.

The event has “special meaning” for the local fire department.

“We lost our friend, Jordan Wright, to Muscular Dystrophy in 2015,” said Brad Perrie, Pitt Meadows assistant fire chief. “This is in honour of Jordan.”

Fire & Rescue members will be at the following locations throughout the day and are asking residents to take a moment to stop and donate to the cause:

• Meadowtown Centre Mall – Between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. outside of the Real Canadian Superstore and then between 8pm and 9pm at the Cineplex Odeon Theatres.

•MeadowVale Shopping Centre – Between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. outside of Save-On-Foods and Starbucks.

•Roosters Country Cabaret - between 10 p.m. and midnight where members will be collecting donations inside the establishment.

• Firefighters will also be doing a walk-through at both Samz Neighbourhood Pub and the Jolly Coachman between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Maple Ridge fire department will also hold a boot drive, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at all three Save-On-Foods locations in the city.