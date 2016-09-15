TIMES CAPSULE: 1992: Wharf opens

The front page of The TIMES on Sept. 20, 1988.

To commemorate three decades of serving this community, The TIMES team is opening its scrapbooks and offering a glimpse into the past.

In this weekly feature, called TIMES Capsule, we take a look at a few of the bigger issues of this week in years gone by, and offer some insight into what moulded Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in that time.

Arcade closes, kids hit streets

Arcades should be banned completely because of their drug mentality which surrounds their operations, argued a couple of Maple Ridge councillors on Sept. 20, 1988, following a decision to give arcades access to business licenses.

Walkin’ on the River

About 200 wellwishers gathered at the Port Haney Wharf on Sept. 12, 1992 to celebrate the opening of the Fraser River walk.

Curfew debate prompts forum

Pitt Meadows council discussed the possibility of enforcing a curfew to clamp down on teen problems on Sept. 20, 1995.

The debate on curfew stemmed from a larger concern on issues with a few teen “bad apples.”

A forum was in the works, involving RCMP, Pitt Meadows PAC, and City council.