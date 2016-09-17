ON THE TRAIL: Strolling through UBC’s Malcolm Knapp Research Forest in Maple Ridge

Marla and Trevor Connor hiked through Malcolm Knapp Research Forest Tuesday, venturing over to the Alouette River.

For the fourth trail featured in The TIMES’ multi-part series on hiking, I ventured through UBC’s Malcolm Knapp Research Forest.

Amidst all the residential development during the last decade in Silver Valley, it’s safe to call the research forest one of Maple Ridge’s hidden jewels.

Of course, upon setting foot into the forest, you’ll soon realize from the trail’s popularity, that in fact, it’s rather hidden in plain sight.

Tucked away at the north end of Silver Valley Road, Malcolm Knapp is 5,157 hectares of trees, creeks, and view points towards the mountains and the valley.

For Maple Ridge residents Trevor and Marla Connor, hiking the trails brings back a sense of nostalgia.

“We used to walk here all the time with our kids after church,” Marla recalled.

Now that their kids are grown up, away at university, Marla said, it had been a while since she and Trevor visited the research forest.

So on Tuesday, the two went for a stroll through the yellow trail – about 3.2 kilometres – and then the green trail, which crosses Alouette River.

The research forest offers four trails in total – all loops of various distances – and easy to follow with colour coded trail markers.

Varying from 1.4 to 3.6 kilometres in distance, there’s a trail for quick trips and day hikes – with each trail having it’s own fair share of inclines and downhills.

I’d suggest packing to be prepared – with water and a snack, dress in real hiking foot wear, and bring a few layers, as the forested trails get quite cold.

So, now it’s your turn.

Put on those hiking boots, don’t forget a water bottle and get out on our local trails.

Trails closed

All research forest trails will be closed from Sept. 22 to 24, for a DEMO International show.

The parking lot with also be closed.