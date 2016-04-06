PHOTOS: First day back at class for several Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students

The TIMES invited readers to share first day at school pics. You did that, and we received some great photos.

Thanks to all who entered The TIMES recent Back to School photo contest.

With kids headed out the door and back to class earlier this month, we asked TIMES readers to have some fun, and take some commemorative pictures of the mini-milestone.

After months of what kids will remember as the best times of their lives, they returned to 7 a.m. wake up calls, homework, and tests.

But for some parents, it was the light at the end of the tunnel.

We had some great entries, but in a random draw, the Sarkozi family won. We wanted to offer something you could do as a family, so there's a family pack (admission for two adults and two children) to a Cineplex movie house. Enjoy the show, and congratulations.

And once again, thanks to all who sent in pictures.

CAPTION: Madison Sarkozi prepared for her first day of Grade 1 at Maple Ridge Elementary. While she was very excited, their mother Dana reported that 2 1/2-year-old little sister Mackenzie wasn’t too happy about it.

CAPTION: Five-year-old Alijah James supported a mohawk and a bandage (after getting his shot) in his French immersion kindergarten class at Laity View Elementary. “Not a single tear just full of smiles and showing off his muscles... I mean bandages mommy!”

CAPTION: Jackson Jonas enters Grade 1 at Glenwood Elementary.

CAPTION: According to Mom (Chandelle), Luchas James was stoked for Grade 2 at Laity View Elementary and reuniting with all the ladies. “Mom, take my picture quick the girls are watching.”

CAPTION: “Mommy, don’t forget about me.” said Naiyah James, who is entering Montessori Beginnings Preschool.

CAPTION: Brandon Christie gets ready for Grade 5 French immersion at Ecole Laityview Elementary.

CAPTION: Back from summer vacation and off to school at Eric Langton Elementary are Alex and Lauren Curtis, Grade 7 and Grade 5.

CAPTION: The Graham girls are heading to school, including Kaiya, who’s in Grade 2, and Nalia, who’s in Kindergarten at Pitt Meadows Elementary. As well, Ayla headed to preschool at Discovery Playhouse.

CAPTION: Kindergarten to Grade 6 felt like over night. Grace Amirani is in French immersion at Eric Langton Elementary (solo on the left, and second from the right in the next shot).

CAPTION: Skylar, Amber, and Jesse Collinson get ready to soar like the Yennadon Elementary eagles “that they are,” said their mother, Tina.

CAPTION: Carrie Savard was partying as she sent her little munchkins off to class Tuesday. They didn’t seem to share her excitement… or did they. Her youngest, Kaice, is going into Grade 1, her son Kienan is going into Grade 5, and the oldest, Hailey, is entering Grade 7 – all at Davie Jones Elementary.

CAPTION: Emily Price headed back to class in Grade 10 at Samuel Robertson Technical and Joey into Grade 7 at Albion Elementary, and the sisters were all smiles Tuesday.

CAPTION: Ryder Wernicke headed into Grade 5 at Alouette Elementary this week. Both enjoyed varying degrees of excitement about going back to school and having their pictures taken.

CAPTION: Kaleb Wernicke headed is starting Grade 3 at Alouette Elementary this week. Both enjoyed varying degrees of excitement about going back to school and having their pictures taken.

CAPTION: Avienne Enders headed into Grade 4 at Yennadon Elementary Tuesday.

CAPTION: Grace Tifenbach entered Grade 4 in French Immersion at Laity View Elementary.

CAPTION: Ciarah James is heading into Grade 4. She wishes Laity View Elementary had uniforms, but since they don’t, she made her own.

CAPTION: Karen Horne and her girls, Emily and Emma, hammed it up. Despite how it looks, the Grade 6 Laity View Elementary students were actually pretty happy to be going back to class.