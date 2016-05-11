PHOTOS: Maple Ridge resident turns 101 years old in style

Joan Martin rang in her 101st birthday Monday, with members of the Golden Spike Can Can Dancers.

Joan Martin rang in her 101st birthday Monday, with her daughters Pam, Wendy and son-in-law Pat at her side, as well as her Greystone Manor family.

She was overwhelmed with all the love and best wishes from everyone, including MP Dan Ruimy, who paid her a special visit.

Her birthday celebration was combined with Greystone’s Country Fair, where Joan loved the baby goats from Aldor Acres mobile petting zoo, she said.

"The Golden Spike Can Can dancers put on an incredible show," she added.

After the show, chef Jody Kelly and his team cooked an "amazing" barbecue buffet dinner, she continued.

When asked if she has any words of wisdom at 101, Martin said “stay active physically and mentally and enjoy each day.”