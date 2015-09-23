Wharfinger’s Office receives fresh coat of paint

Volunteers painted the exterior of the Wharfinger’s Office on Saturday.

Volunteers from a nearby condominium complex gave a standing piece of Maple Ridge history a shiny new paint job last weekend.

Last Saturday, Sept. 10, residents from Reflections On The River, across from the Haney Pier, helped spruce up the historic Wharfinger’s Office.

Paint and other supplies were provided by the Maple Ridge Historical Society (MRHS), noted Reflections On The River resident and volunteer Ted Cowie.

The society also manages the St. Andrews Heritage Church on 116th Avenue, and owns the Old Post Office, where a daycare is operated by a lease, pointed out society director Dick Sutcliffe.

MRHS is also the creator and operator of the Maple Ridge Museum, and the operation of the Haney House Museum is their responsibility, as well, Sutcliffe added.

Originally a commercial building, the Wharfinger’s Office was built in 1926 and used as a real estate and insurance office on what is now 224th Street, and was initially run by George Shelfelt.

It later served as a bus shelter for a few years by the Trerise family bus business, until the land was purchased for a post office in 1950.

The building was then moved to the Fraser River waterfront and used as an office on the riverfront by the Roy Beckstrom Towing Company until the early 1980s.

A highlight in the lifespan of the little building was a visit from Princess Margaret in July 1958.

It was restored by the Heritage Advisory Committee and placed on the Port Haney Wharf in 1992 as part of the Heritage River Walk.

Sutcliffe said the Wharfinger’s Office was once used by the person responsible for collecting moorage fees.