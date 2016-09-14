Maple Ridge band hopes to be walking in Memphis in 2017

Maple Ridge musician James ‘Buddy’ Rogers has been playing blues music since he was a teenager.

James “Buddy” Rogers may front a local blues band, but the Maple Ridge resident isn’t feeling blue these days – not at all.

Rogers and his band – including longtime bandmates Mike Wedge on bass and drummer James Badger – are fundraising to go to Memphis, after winning a prestigious contest on the weekend.

On Sept. 11, the Fraser Valley Blues Society (FVBS) held an competition/event.

Contestants played before a panel of judges, with the winners earning a trip to Memphis to compete at the International Blues Challenge (IBC) from Feb. 1 to 4, 2017.

Fraser Valley acts that will compete in Memphis in 2017 are:

• Band – James ‘Buddy’ Rogers; and

• Solo/Duo – The Blue Hearts.

“The IBC is a huge event and has helped launch many blues acts of the years,” Rogers said. “It is a big thrill to win this. We have competed for years and this is the FVBS’s first year sending a band. It is an honour to represent the FVBS in 2017. The whole band is excited.”

The IBC represents an international search by The Blues Foundation and its affiliated organizations (Blues Societies like the Fraser Valley Blues Society) for the blues band and solo/duo blues act deemed ready to perform on a national stage, but just need that extra break.

Each Affiliate of The Blues Foundation has the right to send a band and solo/duo act to represent the organization at the IBC Semi-Finals on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn.

All acts have to pay their own way to Memphis, Rogers noted, and societies hold fundraisers for the acts to help raise money.

“We will be announcing shows in the next month,” he elaborated.

In the meantime, the band has set up a GoFundMe page. Click here to visit the page.

“The GoFundMe page will help ensure that the acts representing the Fraser Valley Blues Society will be able to attend,” Rogers said.

Album set to launch

The band’s new record, By My Side, has been No. 5 on the Roots Music Report (RMR) charts in Canada this week and last, Rogers said.

“This album is what is sparking a lot of attention these days with more to come as the awards start to turn up, that this album will be eligible for,” Rogers said.

(Read more below)





By My Side includes 11 songs, including 10 originals by Rogers and one cover, Goin Down, made famous by Freddie King.