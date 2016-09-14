Maple Ridge gardener grows tropical treats

Prem Chandra is growing passion fruit in her backyard, unusual for gardeners north of the 49th parallel.

And they said it couldn’t be done!

Despite what she heard from staff at a local garden centre, Prem Chandra has had success growing tropical fruit in her backyard.

Chandra, who has lived in Maple Ridge for 30 years and is originally from Fiji, grew passion fruit from seeds.

Passion fruit is native to countries such as Brazil, Paraguay and northern Argentina.

“Passion fruit doesn’t grow here, it only grows in tropical places like Fiji, and Mexico, and South America,” Chandra said.

It took a whole lot of patience – and hope – for her goal to come to fruition.

“I planted this from seeds, it had flowers, and it took me three years, but then I have all these fruits, now,” she said.

Chandra proved the doubters wrong. “They said, no, it’s not possible to grow these things, especially in Canada and the Lower Mainland, and I tried it and here it is,” she said.

Her plans for the fruit is to see how it grows on the vine and ripens up. Chandra also has designs on growing more passion fruit and guavas.

Her motivation was to see “if it was possible to grow it.”

She also cultivated a opo squash that measures five-foot-one-inch and is still growing.

Opo squash is one of the first cultivated plants in the world and is typically harvested when 10 to 15 inches in length.

Chandra said hers is the longest opo squash she has seen in her lifetime.