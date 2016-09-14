Puppy Tales: A 'dorkie' kind of pooch

Hundreds of owners recently shared photos of their four-legged friends, and a short story – or puppy tale – with The TIMES, including Shelby amd Scott Ezart, from Pitt Meadows who submitted this photo of their pup Chloe.

She is a “Dorkie” (half yorkie, half dachshund), loves to catch her tennis ball and try backflips, they said.

The 2016 Cutest Dog photo contest was held by The TIMES, in conjunction with Ridge Meadows Home Show – the community’s largest single event of the year held every May at the Albion Fairgrounds and Planet Ice.

One component of this long-standing home show is the For the Love of Dogs Show, and to help promote the event and this aspect of the show, in particular, The TIMES thought a picture contest would be fun. It would allow locals to be a special part of this event, and show off their funniest and best pictures of their furry family members.

For more information about the home show, visit ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.

And please watch for next year’s Cutest Dog contest.

It is open to any dogs from Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows. While one grand prize package is given away, we attempt to run pictures of all entries online (and in print, as space allows).

Click here to check out the photo submissions for 2016.

If you’re a puppy lover, and have your own dog, make sure that you start taking photos now and watch The TIMES early in the new year for details on how to enter.