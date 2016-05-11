GETI-ing involved at GETI Fest in Maple Ridge

A host of other community-oriented attractions and exhibits are all on tap for those who attend GETI Fest in Maple Ridge this weekend.

Artists, crafts, and a host of other community-oriented attractions and exhibits are all on tap for those who attend GETI Fest this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Peace Park, and residents are encouraged to attend and get involved with the event.

In fact, ‘Get Involved’ is the theme for this year’s GETI Fest – the sixth annual– which takes place at Memorial Peace Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Golden Ears Transition Initiative (GETI,) the festival is another way the group aims to grow and foster a sense of community involvement and development.

“GETI works towards building a healthy, resilient and self-reliant community,” said Gerry Pinel, one of GETI’s founding members.

“We’re an umbrella group that connects many local initiatives that are active in the areas of local agriculture, the environment, food security, transportation, arts, culture and so on.”

The festival, he added, celebrates and showcases the network that’s being created between different organizations in the community.

The idea for this year’s theme came from the fact that “we realized that as many good things as GETI does... most people out there don’t know who we are,” Pinel said.

The ‘Get Involved’ theme is a play on the GETI acronym.

As the festival has grown, so to have the number of displays, vendors, and attendees, and Pinel hopes that trend will continue – last year notwithstanding.

“We nicknamed last year’s event ‘WETI fest,’ due to the poor weather that day,” Pinel recalled. “About 1,000 showed up.”

But he believes it’s just a blip on the attendance radar, as – other than the event’s first year where about 500 people came out – “we’ve had around 2,500 people come attend, and we’re hoping for over 3,000 this year.”

And although he conceded that weather can play a part in how many people come out, Pinel noted that the event does go rain or shine. “The festival is all under tents,” he added.

While the festival itself may only be a day, preparing for the event begins in February.

“A lot of things have to be done in the early stages, permits, paper work, etc,” Pinel said.

But beyond the preparation, and the logistics, and the number of attendees and exhibitors, “really what GETI Fest is about is showcasing all the exciting things that are happening in our community and all the different groups in the community.”

In fact, it’s the community aspect which helps GETI Fest operate each year.

Pinel said it was estimated that an event of this size would take approximately $80,000 to fully fund.

However, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, both private and public, “we put it on for a little over 3,000 dollars.”

With what will be more than half a decade under their belt after this year’s event wraps up, Pinel said that since the festival’s first year, “we’ve become much more efficient, and the event is constantly improving."

Asked what he looks forward to the most, or what his favourite part of GETI Fest is, Pinel’s answer was simple: “All of it,” he said. “Every part of it is exciting.”