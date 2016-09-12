Hunting for Help Portrait through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Every December since 2009, a group of photographers, editors, make-up artists, hair stylists, and volunteers join efforts to provide free family portraits to low-income and homeless community members.

Team members of Help Portrait Ridge Meadows – the group behind the volunteer-based photography project organized around Christmas time – are hosting a scavenger hunt and barbecue later this month, to raise funds for this year's event.

Every December since 2009, a group of photographers, editors, make-up artists, hair stylists, and volunteers join efforts to provide free family portraits to low-income and homeless community members.

And while preparations are already underway for this years project, set for Dec. 3, the help portrait team thought a scavenger hunt would fit the bill for a family-friendly fundraiser while also getting families excited for the big day.

"We wanted to host something that was, fun, unique, family-friendly and community-oriented," explained Brenda Garcia, Help Portrait coordinator.

On Sept. 24, teams of four will begin the scavenger hunt at 9:30 a.m., at a location that's to-be-announced.

Through different challenges, community members will answer trivia questions and solve puzzles as quickly as they can, taking them to different locations across Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. The first three teams back to Maple Ridge Park will win a prize.

Following the hunt, a barbecue will begin at 1 p.m. in the park, with minimum donations for a hot dog starting at $2.

Money raised during the hunt will be used towards costs of frames, paper, ink, and arts and crafts supplies for kids. Funds will also be used for hair and makeup products.

In addition to costs associated with the project, a portion of proceeds raised from all Help Portrait fundraising will be donated to Alouette Addictions Services, Garcia explained.

"Their programs pro-actively support and educate our families and our kids in our community, so we thought it was important to include them moving forward," she continued.

Looking ahead to December, Garcia hopes any community members who could use a new family photo, or individual portrait stop by.

"We want people to understand that Help Portrait serves not just the homeless and people suffering from addiction but also many other families and individuals," she said. "This includes single parent families and/or low income families that could be your neighbour, friend or co-worker. We want to offer a helping hand to anyone that needs it."

Registering for the hunt

To register for the scavenger hunt, visit helpportraitridgemeadows.com.

Registration costs for teams of four are $100.