VIDEO: Lucky shopper races through Save-On aisles at Pitt Meadows Lions shopping spree

Pitt Meadows Lions club hosted an exhilarating five minutes in Save-On-Foods Sunday morning, as Klaus and Donna Feist cashed in on their shopping spree.

Last week, the Lions drew the winning tickets to their shopping spree raffle, and Klaus's ticket earned the grand prize: a five-minute shopping spree in the Pitt Meadows grocery store with the local group footing the bill.

The 79-year-old tagged in who he called the expert shopper – his wife, Donna – to run the aisles, along with their daughter Julie.

"I didn't know it would be this big," Donna said, when asked how she was feeling about the shop.

On Sunday morning, Donna took a few minutes "casing" the store to determine which aisles would take priority.

And when manager Glenda Siemens counted down for the spree to begin, Donna was more than ready to shop in a hurry.

In fact, Donna – who's 74 years old – grabbed the cart and ran down the aisle, straight to the dairy section, grabbing bags of grated cheese and cartons milk.

Next was the coffee, and the baking items; then canned goods.

But of course, five minutes isn't very long when one's not accustomed to just grabbing whatever food items they want – despite Lions members yelling "just grab two of everything!"

When the time was up, Donna had caught her breath, and the each item was scanned, she was shocked at how much showed on the screen.

Donna managed to grab $785 in groceries, including $100 in pre-selected meats.

"Oh my gosh," she said. "That's awesome."

And shortly after the cheers applauding her efforts concluded, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers from Siemens, Donna couldn't help but get a bit teary, due to the generosity of the Lions members, and Save-On staff.

"It was overwhelming, and when the flowers came it just happened," she explained.

Donna and Klaus plan to put the extra groceries to good use, as they often play host to big family dinners, with the daughter and grandchildren.

Family comes over often, Donna added, to help her and Klaus out but to also spend time together. And with their shelves now stocked full, Donna and Klaus can throw even bigger dinner parties.

"The bigger the better," Donna said, with a laugh.

Winners collect their prizes

Andy Cleven won second place, a $400 Save-On-Foods gift card.

Sharie Arrotta won third place, a $100 Save-On-Foods gift card.



