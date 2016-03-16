VIDEO: Taking steps in the right direction at Parkinson SuperWalk in Pitt Meadows

About a hundred community members put one foot in front of the other, and walked together through Pitt Meadows during this morning's Parkinson SuperWalk.

Organized by Pitt Meadows resident Edith Elliott, youngsters, parents, and grandparents strolled from Spirit Square down Harris Road, in order to raise both funds and awareness for Parkinson disease.

And the weather couldn't have been better, Elliott said.

"We had an excellent day for it," she continued.

Although not every donations has been counted yet, by Saturday afternoon the tally stood with about $25,000 being raised for Parkinson Canada.

"We usually have more donations come in after [the walk], too," Elliott explained.

Overall, Elliott was happy with the event.

"It was a good turnout, [and] everyone seemed to have a good time."

See photos from the event here.