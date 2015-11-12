  • Connect with Us

Scouts help out with back-to-school drive

— image credit: Special to The TIMES
With help from third year Cubs, Scouts Jayden Buck, Megan Edwards and other Scouts placed donation boxes in local elementary and high schools in June.
— image credit: Special to The TIMES
  by Ashley Wadhwani - Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Times
  posted Sep 10, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Besides camping and volunteering in the community, the 1st Albion Scouts troop have been busy collecting empties and raising funds toward their School Supply Drive.

With help from third year Cubs, Scouts Jayden Buck, Megan Edwards and other Scouts placed donation boxes in local elementary and high schools in June.

Last Monday 21 boxes of school supplies were dropped at the local Salvation Army for their Backpack Program, and Troop Scouter Jason Buck said group leaders and scout parents couldn't be more proud.

"The School Supply Drive was an element of one of the Scouts’ major badges," he said. "We are extremely proud of the dedication and effort the Scouts put in over the last three months."

Scouts Jayden and Edwards would like to thank the community for their generous contributions and their families and friends for helping promote 1ST Albion Scout School Supply Drive, he added.

