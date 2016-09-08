Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows What's On Published: Sept. 8, 2016

Sept. 8

Senior’s help out

• Ridge Meadows Seniors Society hosts a Seniors Helping Seniors committee meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Maple Ridge Library on 12150 224th St.

Sept. 8

Toastmasters meet

• Blue Heron Toastmasters hosts its weekly meeting from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Pitt Meadows City hall, in the Heron room. Open to members and newcomers. For info: call 604-338-9856.

Sept. 9 & 10

Quilter’s Show

• Maple Ridge Quilters’ Guild hosts a quilt show at Burnette Fellowship Church, 20639 123rd Ave.,10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. See more: page A12.

Sept. 10

Parkinson’s walk

• Parkinson’s SuperWalk takes place in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows with registration starting at 9:30, and the walk beginning at 11 a.m. See more: page A5.

Sept. 11

Paws for a Cause

• BC SPCA hosts its Paws for a Cause walk in Albion Park with registration beginning at 11 a.m., and the walk starting at 1 p.m. See more: page A4.

Sept. 13

Retirees pension info

• Municipal Pension Retirees Association hosts its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. in the Maple Ridge Library. For info: mpra.ca.

Every Monday

Celebrate Recovery

• Celebrate Recovery Ridge-Meadows, a faith-based recovery program, meets at Maple Ridge Baptist Church 22155 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, on Mondays at 6 p.m. with dinner from 6 to 7 p.m., a general meeting with teaching, testimony, or guest speaker from 7 to 8 p.m., and men’s and women’s share groups from 8 to 9 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Ridge Meadows Ministerial Association. It exists to serve the community of Ridge Meadows, to provide a safe place where people from all walks of life can share their experiences to give hope and encouragement to one another. Info: email carolkeating@shaw.ca, call 604-377-3575, or go to www.celebraterecovery.ca.

Every Monday

Caregiver support group

• A support group for those providing care to a loved one, and are stressed out or in need of understanding and support, meets on Mondays from 1 to 3pm in the library room at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Center, located at 12150 224th Street.

Every Monday

Conversation Circles

• Are you an adult trying to improve your spoken English? Would you like to meet new friends in the community? Pitt Meadows Library in partnership with the Maple Ridge /Pitt Meadows/Katzie Community Literacy Committee (604 721 3738) will be hosting free Conversation Circles at the Library, Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. until April 27.

First and third Wednesday

Moms support group

• Maple Ridge Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) is a group of moms who have children from birth to kindergarten age. They meet on a regular basis for learning, laughter, support, and encouragement in a casual setting. They meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church, 20245 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Childcare is provided. Info: Jill at 604-466-5948.

Last Monday

HOMINUM

• Support group HOMINUM Fraser Valley hosts its meeting the last Monday of every month for gay, bi-sexual, and questioning men. Info and location: call Art at 604-462-9813.

Monday to Wednesdays

English Corner

• English Corner, a group for people with intermediate or advanced English skills, meets regularly to provide the opportunity to meet new people from around the world and learn English. They meet Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at 117-19041 Ford Rd. (in the centre of the housing co-op complex) in Pitt Meadows, on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Maple Ridge Library’s Greenside Room, and on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Maple Ridge Library’s Alouette Room. There is no fee or sign-up.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Tri-Hard Walkers

• The Tri-Hard Walkers is a walking group that meets at Haney Place Mall at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for an outside walk. This group is for men and women of all ages and abilities who would like to meet new friends and enjoy the benefits of regular walking. It’s a fun and simple way to participate in regular physical activity and improve your health. The group is sponsored by the Heart and Stroke Foundation and there is a $10 annual membership fee. Info: Beverley 467-9407 or meet them inside the mall near Kin’s Market and Purdys at 8:20 a.m.

Every Tuesday

Wellness clinic

• Golden Seniors wellness clinic for those 55 and over takes place every Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, at the Ridge Meadows Senior society 12150-224th St. Info: 604-467-4993.

Every Tuesday

Ladies Coffee and more

• Ladies’ Coffee and More mornings, where ladies come to share and build friendships, do crafts, and have refreshments, meet at Grace Community Church, 12240 Harris Rd. from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Free and no registration required. Info: Jayne at 604-465-6897.

Every Tuesday

Toastmasters

• The new Golden Ears Christian Toastmasters Club now meets every Tuesday at the Haney Presbyterian Church, 11858 216th Ave., Maple Ridge. Meetings run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.

Every Tuesday

Maple Ridge Concert Band

• Calling all drummers. The Maple Ridge Concert Band needs percussionists. They practise on Tuesday nights in the Maple Ridge Secondary band room from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Info: Brian Northam at 604-220-7499 or 604-463-4637.

Every Tuesday

Women’s English group

• The Community Literacy Committee has opened a drop-in office where anyone can come for help with literacy issues. People can ask for help to fill out an application or government form or to have their language levels assessed to be matched with a tutor. They will also be able to offer access to free learning software on the computers provided to the committee by the CEED Centre’s computer access program. They are also looking for donations of good quality children’s books for families to encourage reading at home and high interest magazines for adults to offer an informal lending library. A free Women’s English Group runs every Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This group will give women with basic English skills an opportunity to meet over coffee and learn English with a trained TESL tutor.

Every Tuesday

Ladies golf

• From April to mid October, Ladies Golf place on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Maple Ridge Golf Course. All ladies are invited to join in. Ladies, please join us. For more information, call Elaine at 604-477-0544 or Esther at 604-465-3343 or or email Elaine at enpatterson@shaw.ca.

Every Tuesday

Debtors Anonymous

• Debtors Anonymous meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Park and enter from the back of the building through the door marked with the big sign. Hope and recovery for debtors, compulsive spenders, and underearners. Info: mapleridge@debtorsanonymous.ca or John at 604-928-9697.

Every Tuesday

Playtime in Whonnock

• Bring your wee one, aged birth to five years old every Tuesday to the Whonnock Lake Centre from 9 to 11 a.m. for playtime, songs and crafts. Come meet others, have fun and connect with your wee one. There is a $2/family drop-in charge. Coffee and tea available for adults, bring a peanut-free snack for your little ones. Info: Kirsten at 604-466-6880 or kirsten.mah@shaw.ca.

Every Tuesday, Thursday Chess Club

• Maple Ridge Chess Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Library, 11995 Haney Pl. Info: Chris at 604-467-2426 or cbdickson@telus.net.

First Tuesday

Brain injury support group

• Maple Ridge Brain Injury Support Group, for survivors and families living with acquired brain injury, offers support and education. They meet the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Family Education Centre, 22554 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge. Info: Nora Chambers at 604-862-9724.

Every Tuesday, Thursday Chess Club

• Maple Ridge Chess Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Library, 11995 Haney Pl. Info: Chris at 604-467-2426 or cbdickson@telus.net.

Second and fourth Tuesday

Therapeutic touch

• A relaxation and therapeutic touch support group meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Family Education and Support Centre, 22554 Lougheed Hwy. The group is open therapeutic touch practitioners and the general public. Anyone can attend for a $2 donation. Info: Jean Ruttan at jkr1944@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday

Quilting guild

• The Ridge Meadows Quilting Guild meets the second Tuesday of the month at St. George’s Anglican Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Rd., at 7 p.m.

Second and fourth Tuesday

Support group

• A support group for parents, family members, friends of addicts will take place the second and fourth Tuesday at Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church, 20245 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Anyone who is a friend or family member of an addict and wants to help them, this meeting is for you. Info: Jacqueline Lawson at 604-916-8737 or jacquelinelawson61@gmail.com).

Last Tuesday

Pain support group

• The Golden Ears Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group meets the last Tuesday of the month, from 11 to 1 p.m., at the Family Education and Support Centre. Info: Call Candace at 604-836-7832.

Every Wednesday

Family Games Night

• Pitt Meadows Library hosts family game nights every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a variety of board games set up for everyone to use and some light refreshments. Bring board games to share. The new library is at #200-12099 Harris Rd.

Every Wednesday

Open mic night

• Kanaka open mic night takes place every Wednesday in the Kanaka Creek Coffee from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free. Info: 604-467-3740.

Every Wednesday

Toastmasters

• Positively Speaking Toastmasters meets every Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Maple Ridge Municipal Hall council chambers. Info: 604-463-5519.

Every Wednesday

Pitt Meadows Community Choir

• Pitt Meadows Community Choir meets at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Church at the corner of Ford and Harris roads every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Registration remains open until Feb. 8. No experience necessary. Info: Kirsteen McLean at 778-866-0871.

Every Wednesday

Alouette Addictions

• Alouette Addictions is offering a support group, Dual Exhaust, for people who have experiences with mental health and addictions every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a drop-in group and no registration is required. All of Alouette Addictions’ services are free and confidential. They are located at #201-22477 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge. Info: www.alouetteaddictions.org

Every Wednesday

TOPS

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is an adult support group for weight loss. They meet every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at 19250-119 Ave. Pitt Meadows. Anyone is welcome. Info: Rena at 604-460-1398 or Eloise 604-465-7316

Every Wednesday

Golden Ears Thrift

• Golden Ears Thrift holds a thrift sale every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with household items, clothing, and jewelry. The church is at 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Every Wednesday

Overeaters Anonymous

• Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday evening from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Use the back door entrance. Their membership incudes anorexics, bulimics, binge eaters, and overeaters. No dues or fees and no diets or weigh-ins. They are a fellowship. Newcomers welcome. Info: 604-878-4575.

Every Wednesday

Pitt Meadows Community Choir

• The Pitt Meadows Community Choir will be practising on Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Church (corner of Harris and Ford roads in Pitt Meadows). Info: Kirsteen McLean at 778-866-0871 or info@vocalessence.ca.

Most Wednesdays

Rug hooking

• Gone Hooking, a Traditional Rug Hooking group meets most Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., from September to June in Maple Ridge. Beginner classes available. Visitors welcome. Contact Freda at 604 463 0043 or freda33@telus.net and visit www.fredahooksrugs.com.

First Wednesday

Philosophers’ Cafe

• The Student Library Council runs a philosophers’ cafe on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Library where they discuss weighty issues.

First and third Wednesday

Moms support group

• Moms of Young Children Connect – a group of moms who have young children that meet on a regular basis for learning, laughter, support, and encouragement in a casual setting. Have a hot cup of coffee, socialize, and be inspired. They meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Burnett Fellowship Church, 20639 123rd Ave. Child care is provided at $1 per child per visit. Info: www.momsofyoungchildren.com.

Every second and fourth Wednesday

Games night at Pitt Meadows Library

• The Pitt Meadows Library holds a games night every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. There’s a variety of board games set up and light refreshments will be served. Participants can bring their own board games.

Third Wednesday

Student Library Council

• Student Library Council members organize programs for teens, volunteer as reading buddies, and help with other library events. In doing so, they earn volunteer work experience hours. The council meets the third Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Application forms are available at the second floor information desk at the Maple Ridge Library.