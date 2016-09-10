Music meets science in Maple Ridge

Andy the Musical Scientist was in Memorial Peace Park this summer, with the team from the Maple Ridge Library to entertain as part of their Summer Reading Club.

Andy the Musical Scientist was in Memorial Peace Park late this summer, with the team from the Maple Ridge Library to entertain as part of their Summer Reading Club.

Andrew Kim is a Vancouver-based instrumentalist who has travelled the world amusing people with instruments he’s created from recycled items.

He describes his show as a meeting place for the worlds of music and science – using homemade, invented instruments, world music, and humour.