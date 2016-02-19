Property Bro's pop by to say hi to their former teacher

Nina Fowell (middle) remembers these boys as Jon and Andrew Scott – before they became the reality TV stars known as the Property Brothers.

Nina Fowell (middle) remembers these boys as Jon and Andrew Scott (before they became the reality TV stars known as the Property Brothers).

It was a time when the Scott family lived on a farm in what is now Rock Ridge, and – like their older brother Daniel before them – the twins came through Fowell’s Grade 6-7 class at Yennadon Elementary.

They have stayed in touch with their former teacher ever since. And, during the boys’ recent visit to Maple Ridge for a book signing, they made a surprise visit to Fowell’s store – Sector 2814 Comics & Toys.

“I was so excited that they took the time… and I got them all to myself for an hour,” said Fowell, who is preparing to publish her own autobiography called Just Nina, as well as a separate children’s series, and admittedly asked the boys for a few publishing tips since they just released their own first book.

“They’re the most imaginative guys I have every met,” said Fowell, recalling that Jonathan and Drew dressed alike and looked alike when they were her students, and the only way – back then – that she could tell them apart was a scar on Jon’s nose.