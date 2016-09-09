TIMES CAPSULE: 1985: DQ on its way

The cover of The TIMES on Sept. 3, 1988

To commemorate three decades of serving this community, The TIMES team is opening its scrapbooks and offering a glimpse into the past.

In this weekly feature, called TIMES Capsule, we take a look at a few of the bigger issues of this week in years gone by, and offer some insight into what moulded Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in that time.

DQ comes to town

Public consult took place on Sept 11, 1985 for a City proposal to tear down the old Maple Ridge theatre in order to build a Dairy Queen restaurant and drive-thru.

Fisherman angered

Outrage followed the Fraser River closure on Sept. 9, 1992.

Frustrated with the federal government over low fishing stocks and alleged native overfishing, local anglers turned their anger towards the government.

Fisherman blamed Ottawa for signing an historic agreement with aboriginal people for them to catch and sell salmon commercially.

Horses need safety

Motorists were told they need to stop honking at horses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Sept. 12, 2000.

The request came from a local horse breeder and trainer, who noted it startles the horses.